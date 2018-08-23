President Donald Trump, who has taken a lot of credit for the stock market boom since he took office, says a "crash" would happen if he were impeached.

But Wall Street begs to differ, arguing that the forces driving the nearly $30 trillion U.S. stock market are far bigger and stronger than the influence of one person, even one as powerful as the nation's commander in chief.

"One man does not move the market over the long term," says Thorne Perkin, president of Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management in New York.

Trump, who raised the specter of his removal from office Thursday in an interview with "Fox & Friends," went as far as saying a bust would occur if he were to be forced out.

"I'll tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash," he said, adding that without his kind of "thinking," economic results would get worse. "You would see numbers that you wouldn't believe, in reverse."

Perkin and other Wall Street pros don't dispute that the president's growth-friendly policies, like lower taxes and fewer business regulations, have provided a lift to the economy and stock market since he entered the White House.

The broad Standard & Poor's 500 stock index has climbed 25 percent since Trump took office, and the nation's economy grew 4.1 percent last quarter, its fastest pace since 2014.

But money managers stress that the stock market's longer-term direction and health are less about political drama and more about the overall strength of America's economy and other factors, such as the level of interest rates, oil prices, corporate profits and consumer spending.

The economy is so juiced on stimulus from tax cuts and low borrowing costs that investors can expect solid growth despite political shake-ups, analysts say.

"Conversations (about crashes) may be driven by the headlines, but stock prices are driven by the bottom line," says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, a New York-based investment research firm.

Still, news of an impending push to impeach Trump could cause short-term market turbulence. Uncertainty would spike, something investors abhor.

"It would be unfair to dismiss the influence of politics altogether," Oliver Jones, a markets economist at Capital Economics, a London-based firm, wrote in a report.

Trump's strong base and support from Republicans make it unlikely, even if Democrats begin impeachment proceedings, that the Senate will be able to come up with the two-thirds vote to convict him, analysts say.

The real causes of stock market crashes are things like stock prices getting overly inflated like they did in 1929 and in early 2000 during the internet stock boom, or when an unexpected financial crisis strikes like it did in 2008. Market routs most often occur when they are hit with a shock.

Wall Street has been warily eyeing the president's troubles for months, so a possible impeachment proceeding wouldn't come as a surprise – nor would it be enough to lead to an economic downturn, says Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG, a Tokyo-based global bank with offices in New York.

At the moment, "the only outcomes that could cause a crash would be extreme (interest rate) tightening by the Fed, which is unlikely, signs of a recession, which is not imminent, (or) a major trade war, which is possible but not likely," says Greg Valliere, chief global strategist and Washington policy expert at Horizon Investments.

Another risk for the market is if Trump's political woes hurt Republicans in November's mid-term elections, allowing Democrats to regain control of the House of Representatives, as political gridlock could make it harder for Trump to push through his agenda.

Some Democrats have raised impeachment after Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, implicated Trump this week in a scheme to pay hush money to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, and to prevent them from going public during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump is also part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.

What's more, the economy and financial markets have survived similar political episodes in the past.

President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, although he was later acquitted by the Senate. In 1998 and early 1999, the economy was enjoying good times and Wall Street was in the midst of its best-performing bull market in history. The stock market rose nearly 30 percent in the 14-month span when Clinton was embroiled in the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal and other legal issues, leading to his impeachment trial.

"The lesson from the '90s is that impeachment is not something that causes the economy to skip a heartbeat," says Rupkey.

Stocks, however, did slump during the Watergate scandal that led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation in August 1974. But that coincided with a 16-month recession that was sparked by an oil price shock.

For Trump's crash prediction to come true, one would have to conclude that the president was 100 percent responsible for the surge in stock prices that Wilshire Associates says has created paper profits of nearly $7 trillion since he entered the White House.

The risk to the market is less about Trump himself and more about the staying power of his policies..

Some Wall Street pros say markets might even be better off if Vice President Mike Pence succeeded Trump. The U.S. might soften its tough talk on trade and avoid a full-fledged trade war, analysts say.

"The VP can be described as 'Trump without the tweets," says CFRA's Stovall. "Policies will likely be carried on, but with toned down drama."

