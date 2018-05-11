AP ALLEGIANT AIR A USA NV
Passengers on one Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Colorado Springs got a surprise upgrade – a three-minute comedy routine, courtesy of flight attendant Daniel Sandberg.

Captured on video, Sandberg started his announcement by introducing the flight attendant at the front of the plane as his wife and the one in the rear of the aircraft as his mistress.

“He must be the world’s funniest flight attendant. He was so personable and had us all in stitches – hook, line and sinker,” Cindy Kuhn, the passenger who took the video of Sandberg, told the Daily Mail.

“When he started his announcement it really perked people up and we all expected it to escalate in humor, which it did. Some people can be in a mood when flying so I think this was really great because it made everyone feel happy.”

Sandberg's routine included jokes about Frontier's budget reputation, as he explained the plane's safety masks to the passengers.

"Make sure to adjust your own mask before assisting your favorite child, another passenger or your husband who is definitely screaming louder than you are," he said. "Let's be honest, only those of you who paid the extra $49.99 get any oxygen."

He also rebranded the plane's flotation devices as "itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny yellow polka-dot bikinis – minus the itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny, and you get no polka dots."

