Congress made Pictured Rocks the first officially designated National Lakeshore in the United States in 1966.

National Park Service

A California woman slipped and fell to her death while taking selfies at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Michigan's Upper Peninsula, according to National Park Service officials.

Tu Thanh Nguyen, 32, of Sunnyvale, California, was hiking solo at about 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on the North Country Trail and paused to take selfies near the edge of a 200-foot cliff — about the height of a 20-story building — about a half mile east of Grand Portal Point near Chapel Rock. While taking pictures, she fell into Lake Superior and died, reported WLUC-TV, Marquette, Mich.

The 42-mile-long park along the lake's southeastern shore has 15 miles of cliffs, according to the National Park Service, and Congress designated Pictured Rocks as the first official U.S. national lakeshore in 1966.

The water temperature in Lake Superior, North America's largest freshwater lake, averages 40 degrees much of the year, far too cold to swim, and was about 45 degrees when Nguyen fell in, according to Michigan State University data.

► Sept. 11: Cougar attack suspected in hiker's death near Oregon's Mount Hood

► June 2: 2 climbers killed in fall from Yosemite’s El Capitan

► May 16: Two hikers found dead in Sequoia National Park

Two kayakers witnessed the accident and brought Nguyen to shore, WLUC-TV reported. Emergency services were contacted, and the National Park Service, Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Alger County EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene.

Nguyen's family was notified of her death, which Park Service officials said was an accident.

Follow the Detroit Free Press on Twitter: @freep

.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com