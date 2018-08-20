Few people rely on Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, to shop for them, according to a pair of recent reports. But don't blame voice technology. If Alexa is to become a truly successful sales-bot, it’ll need to find a way to convince shoppers it's getting them best deals.

According to UK digital marketing firm Code Computerlove, a survey of people who own smart speakers – more than 70 percent of which are powered by Alexa – found only seven percent have used them to make an online purchase. It might be worse: tech news site The Information reported that only two percent of Alexa-enabled device owners used the voice assistant to shop this year, citing Amazon’s own internal data. Amazon disputed the numbers in that report, saying "millions of customers use Alexa to shop."

If true that relatively few customers are shopping with Alexa, both accounts serve as a reality check that, despite the fanfare, smart speaker owners aren’t biting – calling into question rosy forecasts for shopping via personal voice-enabled agents.

Many industry watchers are convinced it’s simply going to take time for us to get comfortable with the notion of voice shopping. But that misses the point, because we are embracing voice for other tasks.

A search for the gemoro jewelry steam cleaner on Google showed an $85 offering on Amazon as one of the first results.

Screenshot

In the three years since the Amazon Echo – the first Alexa device – came available, owners have not only embraced the smart home concept, but also Alexa’s role at the center of it. A recent PwC study revealed that 44 percent of consumers have used voice assistants to control lighting, thermostats and other connected devices. Surveys suggest that consumers broadly turn to voice assistants for other simple tasks as well, like playing songs and setting cooking timers.

So why aren’t we giving Alexa simple shopping instructions like “order more paper towels” – a usage actually Amazon spotlights?

Some of this skittishness may be because customers don't trust Amazon's voice assistant to find us the best deal.

Amazon holds its pricing algorithms close to the vest. But there is research that indicates the easiest route does not always end up with the best price, rewarding the customer who spends a little time digging around Amazon's many offerings. And Alexa certainly qualifies as an easy route.

According to a 2016 study from a trio of Northeastern University researchers, 44 percent of shoppers head straight to Amazon to make their purchases, which typically makes it harder to find the best deal. According to the Northeastern researchers, 82 percent of orders are placed in what’s called the “Buy Box” – the area to the right of the product description with the “Add-to-Cart” button. But the most favorable pricing usually takes another few clicks to tease out by clicking on the tinier link to "other sellers" that includes other offerings, the study found.

I have found it pays to price compare -- and that's a lot easier to do with a screen. While gift-shopping a few weeks ago, for example, I searched Google for a “GemOro jewelry steamer,” and Amazon had the best deal: the GemOro 0362 for $85.00, plus free shipping. But when I conducted the same search directly on Amazon, that offer did not immediately appear. The lowest price was $92.99 for the GemOro 0375, the gray version of the 0362. The black GemOro 0362 was offered by a third-party seller for $99.95.

Searching on Amazon's own site did not show the $85 version in one of the first results.

Screenshot

You can uncover the same $85 deal on Amazon that popped up so easily in my Google search. But it takes work – and a little luck. It surfaced when I searched directly for “GemOro 0362”. It also popped up when I sorted the more general search by price instead of the default “featured” sort.

Amazon says its customers get the same prices on items, whether from Amazon.com, the app, the Dash Button or Alexa. Which, in my experience, is at least technically accurate. For every item I shopped for save one, the identical item Alexa offered appeared at or near the top of the Amazon.com search.

The key here is that “products” and “items” aren’t exactly synonyms on Amazon.com. A twin-pack of 26-ounce Morton’s natural sea salt, for example, is a product that appears as multiple items on Amazon.com. One is Amazon’s own listing. The others are sold at varying prices by partners in Amazon’s vast network of manufacturing sponsors and third-party sellers.

So yes, it can be tricky to wade through the options online to find the best deal. But you can do it, armed with a display plastered with browser windows to explore options and compare prices.

But with Alexa? That's more of a take-it-or-leave-it proposition.

I asked Alexa to shop for everything from Woolite for Darks to a replacement band for my Fitbit Ionic. Each time, it felt like I was shopping the Amazon website wearing blinders.

Alexa usually has one or two items for every product on offer, which it offers in succession. Oddly, I found that often the items more closely resembled the battalion-sized bundles you might find at a CostCo or Sam’s Club than the personal grab-and-go portions on 7-Eleven’s shelves.

When I asked Alexa to buy Safeguard soap, for example, it offered what it called “Amazon’s choice,” a 14-bar pack for $19.89, and asked if I’d like to buy. When I declined, it offered “the top search result,” an item with 20 bars of Safeguard for $25.55. Again, I declined. At that point, Alexa said, “that’s all I can find for Safeguard soap right now. Check your Alexa app for more options.”

When I asked Alexa to find the lowest-priced Safeguard soap, it offered the same two deals in succession. I went back a third time, and bought the 14-pack. The transaction was quick and easy, as advertised.

When it arrived the following day – faster than promised – I discovered that my 14-pack, sold by a third party but fulfilled by Amazon, was actually made up of two loose bars of soap taped to three four-packs.

The same Safeguard search on Amazon felt comparatively freeing. Both the 14-pack, such as it is, and the 20-pack appear on the first page of results on Amazon.com – along with many other options, including 12- and 16-packs.

I did conduct one voice search – and purchase – that turned out to be exactly what I needed. When I asked Alexa to find dog treats, it noticed I’d bought some on Amazon.com earlier this summer. So instead of making a pair of offers and then sending me to the Alexa app, it asked if I wanted to reorder the treats for $7.69.

I was happy to let Alexa order it for me. That was the same price I paid in July, after comparison shopping on Amazon.com and beyond. So I was confident it was offering me the best deal for an item I wanted.

Still, in my uneven shopping experience there emerged a clear avenue for Alexa to succeed as a voice shopper: by offering items Amazon knows we want at prices we’re comfortable paying. And the only sure way to do that right now is by offering to reorder items at the competitive prices we’ve already secured online.

Mike Feibus is principal analyst at FeibusTech, a Scottsdale, Ariz., market strategy and analysis firm focusing on mobile ecosystems and client technologies. He has also written for the business and tech sections at the Los Angeles Times, San Jose Mercury News and Florida Today. Reach him at mikef@feibustech.com. Follow him on Twitter @MikeFeibus.

