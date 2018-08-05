Secretary of State Mike Pompeo greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv April 29.

THOMAS COEX, AP

WASHINGTON — President Trump made good on a longstanding campaign pledge Tuesday to pull the U.S. out of a nuclear agreement with Iran negotiated by the Obama administration. Though the decision was expected, it nonetheless had global diplomatic implications and suggested a reordering of foreign diplomacy at the White House. A look at who wins and who loses under the president's historic decision:

Winners

National Security Adviser John Bolton attends the ceremonial swearing-in of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department May 2.

MANDEL NGAN, AFP/Getty Images

White House hawks: President Trump has brought on or elevated several senior foreign policy hawks in recent weeks, including National Security Adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Both have spoken out in strong terms opposing the Iran deal, with Bolton previously advocating a military action in the country. The rhetoric, which is more in line with Trump’s own, is different than had been used by former secretary of State Rex Tillerson or former national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem Sunday.

JIM HOLLANDER, AFP/Getty Images

Benjamin Netanyahu: The Israeli prime minister has been an outspoken critic of the Iran agreement since before the ink dried on the document. Netanyahu, who has frequently touted his relationship with Trump, can chalk up the U.S. decision as a win at a time when he is juggling a corruption scandal at home. Netanyahu received worldwide attention for a presentation late last month in which he revealed the results of an Israeli intelligence operation against Iran’s nuclear program. Trump cited the Israeli presentation during his speech Tuesday.

Losers

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet on the sidelines of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels on March 22.

GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT, AFP/Getty Images

Europe: The Iran nuclear agreement was signed by the United Kingdom, France, and Germany — in addition to Russia, China and the U.S. — and European leaders had tried to change Trump’s mind in the weeks leading up to the decision. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel both visited the White House, and attempted to kick start talks around an amendment to the deal that would satisfy Trump’s concerns but keep the deal intact. French and German trade with Iran significantly increased after the deal.

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a meeting with officials in the northeastern city of Mashhad Monday.

Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Hassan Rouhani: The Iranian president, often cast as a moderate figure in Iran’s hard-line regime, was his country’s lead negotiator on the agreement, earning the moniker "diplomat sheik" among his supporters. He has largely staked his tenure on opening ties to the west, including with the deal. Rouhani has said Iran would continue to honor the agreement with Europe, but Trump’s decision to back the U.S. out of the deal makes that prospect harder, and will almost certainly put a further economic squeeze on his country.

