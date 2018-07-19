Mariia Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization, speaks on October 8, 2013 during a press conference in Moscow. A 29-year-old Russian woman has been arrested for conspiring to influence US politics by cultivating ties with political groups including the National Rifle Association, the powerful gun rights lobby.

STR, AFP/Getty Images

Russian national Maria Butina, sometimes spelled Mariia, is accused of working as a spy by infiltrating American political organizations, including the National Rifle Association.

Wednesday, a federal magistrate ordered Butina, 29, held without bond, pending trial, where she will face two felony charges.

The American University graduate supported gun rights and President Donald Trump.

Here's what else we know about the redheaded woman accused of being Russian spy:

What is she charged with?

Prosecutors say Butina engaged in a years-long campaign as a covert agent for the Kremlin in an attempt to "advance the interests of her home country."

"The defendant's covert influence campaign involved substantial planning, international coordination and preparation," prosecutors wrote in a court filing. "The plan for Butina also required, and she demonstrated, a willingness to use deceit in a visa application to move to the United States and bring the plan to fruition."

Butina pleaded not guilty.

Citing FBI surveillance conducted during the past week, prosecutors said Butina had access to thousands of dollars and "an intention to move money out of the U.S."

She allegedly offered sex for influence

In their court filing Wednesday, prosecutors alleged Butina was in touch with Russian intelligence operatives and once offered sex to someone in exchange for a position with an unnamed special interest group.

'Extreme flight risk'

Magistrate Deborah Robinson sided with federal prosecutors who argued that Butina represented an “extreme” risk of flight from the country. Federal agents said that at the time of Butina's arrest last weekend, her apartment was packed with boxes "consistent with a move." Butina's attorney, Robert Driscoll, said the packing boxes were in preparation for a move to South Dakota – not back to Russia – where Driscoll said she intended to live with her boyfriend.

She founded a gun rights group

Butina founded a gun rights group named Right to Bear Arms. She is an activist with the NRA. She frequently posted about guns on social media and promoted the right to carry weapons in interviews. Saul Anuzis, a former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, told The Washington Post she was "like a novelty" because running a gun rights group in Russia appeared radical.

She lived with an older man, a lobbyist

Butina lived with a man several years her senior, former political provocateur Paul Erickson from South Dakota. He was a business partner, and they lived in a home in Washington. Erickson virtually disappeared from the state's political scene in recent years, though he has ties to prominent conservatives.

About that photo with the Wisconsin governor ...

A photo showing Gov. Scott Walker standing with Butina in 2015 at an NRA event was part of a brief interaction, Walker said Wednesday. At the time of the photo, Walker was preparing to launch his presidential bid.

"As we go to events, we meet people, they introduce themselves, often they ask for a picture," Walker said. He said no formal meeting ever took place between the two.

Also in the photo: Alexander Torshin, who is not named in court filings but is the "Russian official" who gave Butina orders as part of the conspiracy, according to The New York Times.

Gun rights activist Maria Butina accused of being a Russian agent A courtroom sketch shows Maria Butina, a 29-year-old gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent, listening to Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington on July 18, 2018. Prosecutors say Butina was likely in contact with Kremlin operatives while living in the United States. 01 / 07 A courtroom sketch shows Maria Butina, a 29-year-old gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent, listening to Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington on July 18, 2018. Prosecutors say Butina was likely in contact with Kremlin operatives while living in the United States. 01 / 07

Russian election meddling?

The case is not part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian election meddling.

More: FBI Director Wray says Putin's offer of joint probe on Russian meddling 'not high on our list'

Contributing: Kevin Johnson; Patrick Marley and Trent Tetzlaff of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com