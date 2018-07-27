President Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore.

Evan Vucci, AP

A U.S. military plane containing the remains of fallen service members has departed North Korea, the White House confirmed Thursday night.

The plane, a U.S. Air Force C-17, left Wonsan, North Korea, and will transfer the remains to Osan Air Force Base. A statement from the White House said a formal repatriation ceremony is expected to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

The White House said this is a result of President Trump's previous meeting with Kim Jong Un.

"The United States owes a profound debt of gratitude to those American service members who gave their lives in service to their country and we are working diligently to bring them home." the statement reads. "It is a solemn obligation of the United States Government to ensure that the remains are handled with dignity and properly accounted for so their families receive them in an honorable manner."

More: Trump demands North Korea live up to agreement

More: North Korea begins dismantling rocket launch site facilities

About 7,700 U.S. soldiers are listed as missing from the Korean War, and 5,300 of the remains are believed to still be in North Korea. The war killed millions, including 36,000 American soldiers.

Returning U.S. war remains was a rare tangible commitment Kim made during his meeting with Trump in Singapore, where they issued a vague aspirational goal for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without describing when and how that would occur.

Contributed: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com