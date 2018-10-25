A handout photo made available by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on shows the exterior of one of the suspicious packages which were received at multiple locations in the New York and Washington, D.C., areas and Florida between October 22 and 24, 2018.

FBI, handout, EPA-EFE

Two weeks before national midterm elections, a series of suspicious and potentially explosive packages addressed to high-ranking Democrats were intercepted.

And early Thursday morning, New York Police were responding to a "suspicious package" that was sent to the building that houses the Tribeca Grill, a restaurant started by Robert De Niro, and his Tribeca Film Center.

On Wednesday, packages, including those addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, contained pipe bombs. At least seven packages, not including the device in Tribeca, were sent to multiple locations in the New York and Washington, D.C., areas, and Florida.

As of Thursday morning, exactly how many dangerous packages had been sent and who sent them wasn't clear. Here's what we know now:

How many packages were intercepted?

At least seven bombs were sent to various locations and intercepted since Monday. The FBI said that number could grow, as they investigate other suspicious packages Thursday, including the one discovered at De Niro's restaurant.

Where were packages sent?

Hillary Clinton's home in Westchester County, New York

Former President Barack Obama, intercepted in Washington

Former CIA Director John Brennan, sent to CNN’s offices in New York City

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters

Florida's Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (a package discovered at her office was addressed to former US Attorney General Eric Holder)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at his Manhattan office

Billionaire George Soros, in the mailbox at his Bedford, New York, home

Officials are also investigating a package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden.

More: NYPD responding to new report of suspicious package

More: Officials search for package addressed to Biden after devices sent to CNN, Clintons, Obamas

What was in the packages?

Most of packages were mailed in manila envelopes, affixed with six Forever stamps and a computer-printed address label showing a return address for "Debbie Wasserman Shultz," the Florida Congresswoman, according to the FBI.

Wednesday afternoon, the FBI said at least five of the packages with bubble wrap interior have what appear to be pipe bombs inside.

Was anyone hurt?

None of the intercepted bombs detonated and no one was hurt.

What is Trump saying?

"No nation can succeed that tolerates violence," Trump said Wednesday at a Wisconsin rally. "The language of moral condemnation and destructive routine, these are arguments and disagreements that have to stop. Those engaged in the political arena must stop treating political opponents as being morally defective."

But then, he also pointed a finger at media, saying it has a "responsibility to set a civil tone."

More: Trump tones down attacks, calls for civility after devices mailed to Democrats, CNN

He tweeted Thursday morning: "A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," the post reads.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com