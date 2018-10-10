20 people were killed when a limousine crashed in Schoharie, NY October 7, 2018.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday's limousine crash in Schoharie, New York – about 40 miles west of Albany – claimed the lives of 17 passengers, the driver and two pedestrians. It was the deadliest transport accident in the United States since February 2009, when Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed near Buffalo, New York.

Lost in the tragedy were sisters, brothers and married couples. There was a teacher, a veteran and even a competitive dodgeball player. Many of the victims had ties to Amsterdam, New York. One passenger died on his birthday, while another was celebrating her forthcoming birthday.

Here is some of what we know about those who died in the tragic crash.

Amanda Halse and Patrick Cushing

Amanda Halse and Patrick Cushing were among 20 killed in a limousine crash on Saturday, Oct. 6, in Schoharie, N.Y.

Amanda Halse, 26, and her boyfriend, Patrick Cushing, 31, were dating for more than two years and recently moved to Troy, which has "more to do," her mother, Martina, told USA TODAY.

"She was very talented. She was a great artist. They were so happy together, her and Patrick," her mother recalled Monday morning. "They had a nice apartment; they had two cats."

Halse worked as a waitress in nearby Watervliet, just across the Hudson River from Troy, said her sister, Karina.

Cushing grew up in Amsterdam and worked as a staffer for the state Senate's technology services unit.

He was a competitive dodgeball player, representing Team USA at the Dodgeball World Cup tournaments in England and at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, according to his family.

"Patrick could walk into a crowded room and walk out later with three new friendships," the Cushing family said in a statement. "Not acquaintances, friendships. A special soul in every way."

Erin and Shane McGowan

In this June 8, 2018 photo provided by Valerie Lynne Abeling, Erin and Shane McGowan attend their wedding reception in Amsterdam, N.Y. The couple were among the 20 people who died in Saturday's limousine crash in Schoharie, N.Y.

Erin and Shane McGowan, 30, had only been married five months when they joined friends in the limousine headed for a brewery in Cooperstown.

Erin, 34, scheduled appointments at a pediatrician's office. Shane worked for Miracle Ear. They lived in nearby Amsterdam.

"They were celebrating their friend’s birthday. They didn’t get to go where they were going," Erin's grandmother Lestra Vertucci said.

Brian Hough and James Schnurr

Brian Hough

Brian Hough and his father-in-law, James Schnurr, 70, were in the parking lot of the Apple Barrel Country Store when they were fatally struck by the vehicle Saturday, Hough's mother, Arta, told the New York Post.

Brian Hough, 46, received his Ph.D in geological sciences from the University of Rochester in December 2010 and was an associate professor at SUNY Oswego.

"He’s just a very, warmhearted wonderful person. He’s a great father, a great son," Arta Hough told the Post. "He loved teaching, he loved working with students.”

He left behind a wife, Jackie, and an 8-year-old son, she added.

Schnurr resided in Kerhonkson, New York, according to New York State Police.

Amy and Axel Steenburg

Amy and Axel Steenburg were among the 20 killed in a limousine crash in Schoharie on Oct. 6, 2018.

Axel and Amy Steenburg, 29, married in June. The group that gathered Saturday was traveling to Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown to celebrate Amy's 30th birthday, which would have been Oct. 10.

A 2011 graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh, Amy worked as a nurse in Amsterdam. Axel Steenburg, 29, was employed at GlobalFoundries, a company that designs semi-conductors. He graduated from Excelsior College with degrees in electrical engineering and nanotechnology.

Amy Steenburg's three sisters also were killed in the limousine crash, as was Axel Steenburg's brother and his wife.

Days before the tragedy, Amy Steenburg wrote on her Facebook page, "I just wanted to say Axel Steenburg I love you more than words can say! You are such an amazing man and entertain all my crazy ideas."

Allison King

Allison King, Abby Jackson, Amy Steenburg and Mary Dyson were all killed in the Oct. 6, 2018, limousine crash in Schoharie that claimed 20 lives.

Allison King, 31, was one of the four sisters traveling in the limousine.

In a Facebook posting, SUNY Plattsburgh officials said Monday that she was one of four alumni killed in the crash.

"Allison was an undergraduate student from 2005 until earning her degree in speech communications in 2010," university officials said in the posting. "... This is shocking and tragic. We grieve with their surviving family members and all who knew them."

Mary and Rob Dyson

Mary and Rob Dyson, who were married, were among the 20 people killed in a limousine accident in Schoharie on Oct. 6, 2018.

Mary Dyson, 33, was also one of the four sisters in the limousine. She joined the celebration with her husband, Rob.

The couple lived in Watertown, New York. Mary Dyson, an Army veteran, was vice president of Upstate Construction Services in Watertown. An engineer, she previously worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Mary Dyson was also a coach at the physical fitness operation in Watertown, Star Spangled Crossfit.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are sad to announce the Star Spangled Family has lost one of our beloved Coaches, Mary Dyson and her husband Rob," Star Spangled said on its Facebook page.

One person commented on the Facebook page: "Mary was an amazing coach; never judged a person's ability and was always willing to explain things."

She and her husband, Rob, 34, met while attending Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York. They graduated in 2007.

Rob Dyson worked at Stebbins Engineering & Manufacturing Company, which specializes in corrosion-resistant linings and construction. He was a senior estimator at the company.

The couple had a 3-year-old son, Isaac, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Abigail and Adam Jackson

Abby and Adam Jackson were among the 20 killed in a limousine crash in Schoharie on Oct. 6, 2018.

The oldest of the four sisters together Saturday, Abigail "Abby" Jackson, 34, taught reading at Wilbur H. Lynch Literacy Academy in the Greater Amsterdam School District.

Abigail Jackson and another faculty member led the “Sunshine Club,” which is a group for teachers to provide support to colleagues who suffered a loss, underwent a serious surgery or other painful experiences, according to The Recorder in Amsterdam.

Adam Jackson, 34, was a deputy commissioner at the Montgomery County (New York) Board of Elections. He and Abigail had two children – 4-year-old Archer and 16-month-old Elle – according to a GoFundMe campaign.

"Adam and Abby were amazing parents to these girls and taken much too soon,” the fundraising organizer wrote.

Rich Steenburg

Axel Steenburg, left, and Rich Steenburg were among the 20 killed in a limousine crash in Schoharie on Oct. 6, 2018.

The older brother of Axel Steenburg, Rich Steenburg, 34, also worked at GlobalFoundries.

He was the father of a 10-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old stepson. His wife, Kimberly, was supposed to join the birthday celebration but chose not to do so Saturday because she felt ill.

Rich Steenburg was the best man in the June wedding of his brother.

Michael Ukaj

The fateful crash that took Michael Ukaj's life came on his 34th birthday, according to a Facebook post from his mother, Mary Ashton.

A Marine Corps veteran, Ukaj was a resident of Caroga Lake, according to a Facebook fundraiser set up for his family.

"We love you and miss you, our dear baby boy!" Ashton wrote. "You were such an inspiration when you wanted to join the Marine Corps! Thank you for your combat service, and for being my son. I love you forever. See you in heaven, baby!

Amanda Rivenburg

Amanda Rivenburg, 29, was one of 20 people killed in a limousine crash on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in the rural New York town of Schoharie.

Amanda Rivenburg, 29, was an employee at Living Resources, an organization focused on providing growth opportunities for people with disabilities, since 2011.

During her tenure with the organization, she received several promotions, her latest being assistant director of the Day Community Opportunities Program.

“She will be remembered fondly through her loving spirit, wonderful smile, thoughtful nature, and her genuine commitment to her colleagues and individuals that we serve,” Living Resources CEO Fredrick Erlich said in a statement.

Rivenburg graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2011, receiving a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Rachael Cavosie

In a Facebook remembrance, Rachael Cavosie was remembered by her cousin, Alyssa Cavosie, as a "soul that touched so many lives."

“She gave me so much guidance, and even though she was the younger cousin, I looked up to her and often sought her advice through out my life,” Alyssa wrote.

Cavosie, 30, worked as a dental hygienist in Troy. She previously volunteered at a yoga and health center in Massachusetts.

Scott Lisinicchia

Scott Lisinicchia, 53, and his wife, Kim, of Lake George, New York, are shown in an undated photo.

A Lake George resident, Scott Lisinicchia, 53, was driving the limousine in Saturday's crash.

"It hurts me to a core to have to bury my husband," his wife, Kim Lisinicchia, said in a Facebook post

"I miss him so very much. I love you Scotty,'' she wrote, according to the Syracuse.com website.

A lawyer for the Lisinicchia family said in a statement that Scott Lisinicchia was "a loving and caring man who never would have knowingly put others in harm's way."

"The family believes that unbeknownst to him he was provided with a vehicle that was neither roadworthy nor safe for any of its occupants," lawyer George Longworth said.

"The Lisinicchia family is devastated by the horrific tragedy that occurred in Schoharie and their prayers go out to all the families that lost loved ones. They are mourning their husband, father and brother and they are also grieving for the other innocent souls who lost their lives."

Matthew Coons and Savannah Bursese

Matthew Coons and his girlfriend Savannah Bursese enjoyed spending time together at the gym, Coons' sister Ashleigh Coons said.

Matthew Coons, 27, and Savannah Bursese, 23, had been dating for the last two years, Matthew's sister Ashleigh Coons said. When they first started dating, she said with a laugh that she was a little protective of her brother but that the three of them had grown very close in the last couple of years.

“Savannah and I, we had a rough start,” she said. “She really adapted into our fitness lifestyles and everything that we did and she really just took it all on and accepted it. She became like a sister, like a best friend.”

Jill Richardson Perez, Matthew Coons’ mother, said losing her son is still something she’s not sure how to process. But knowing Matthew and Savannah aren't without one another gives her some small comfort.

“I’m glad Savannah and Matty were together, because I can’t imagine Matt surviving without Savannah,” Richardson Perez said. “They were looking to buy a house, a place with property for the dogs. They had a plan for life, they had a future. I don’t want my son gone. I miss him terribly. But that they were together – there’s some comfort in that for me.”

Contributing: Joseph Spector and Chad Arnold, Gannett Albany (N.Y.) Bureau; The (Westchester County, N.Y.) Journal News; USA TODAY; The Associated Press. Follow Gary Craig, Jon Campbell and Georgie Silvarole on Twitter: @gcraig1, @JonCampbellGAN and @gsilvarole

