Sheldon and Amy's honeymoon runs aground in New York in the season premiere of "The Big Bang Theory."

TV

Tune in: The 12th and final season of “The Big Bang Theory” premieres Monday at 8 EDT/PDT on CBS. In the first episode, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) honeymoon in New York, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) discover they are eerily similar to Amy's parents and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) starts a Twitter war with Neil deGrasse Tyson.

FILM

Go to: “Night School” starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish opens nationwide Friday. The comedy follows a group of people attending night school in order to obtain a GED. The film also stars Rob Riggle, Ben Schwartz, Taran Killam and Romany Malco.

Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo in "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is out on Tuesday. Alden Ehrenreich stars as Han Solo who, during an adventure, meets future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover. USA TODAY’s Brian Truitt gave the film ★★★ out of four, calling it “a solidly entertaining exploration into Han Solo’s intergalactic backstory.”

Chef Cristina Martinez is featured in the new season of Netflix's "A Chef's Table."

STREAMING

Watch: The fifth season of Netflix “Chef’s Table” premieres Friday and features new cuisines and four new chefs, including Cristina Martinez, an undocumented immigrant who has had to live under the radar in South Philadelphia.

Tom Petty's boxed set "An American Treasure" is out on Friday.

MUSIC

Listen: The Tom Petty boxed set “An American Treasure” is out on Friday. The compilation of 60 tracks includes some of the singer-songwriter's biggest hits in their original studio versions as well as alternate takes, live performances and demo versions.

