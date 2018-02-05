Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Tune in: NBC's Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan premieres Wednesday at 10 ET/PT. The hour-long special, hosted by Today anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, takes viewers to London for exclusive insights on the royal wedding and romance of the prince and his fiancée.

Go to: Ryan Reynolds returns in Deadpool 2, opening nationwide Friday. Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, forms a team to protect a young mutant from a time-traveling soldier, played by Josh Brolin. The film also stars Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, T.J. Miller and Brianna Hildebrand.

"'Black Panther," starring Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira, is out on DVD on May 15.

View: Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Andy Serkis and Angela Bassett, is out Tuesday. Boseman stars as T'Challa, king of the high-tech African nation of Wakanda, and his alter ego, Black Panther.

Dylan Minnette returns for Season 2 of "13 Reasons Why."

Watch: Netflix's 13 Reasons Why returns on Friday with Season 2. In the aftermath of Hannah's death, someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth concealed.

British singer-songwriter James Bay's second album, "Electric Light," will be released on May 18.

Listen: James Bay's Electric Light is out Friday. The album, which features the lead single Wild Love, is the follow-up to his 2015 debut album, Chaos and the Calm

