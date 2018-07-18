Update: The chief operating officer at Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa, Texas, said server Khalil Cavil fabricated the "we don't tip terrorist" note.

Previously reported:

A customer at a Texas steakhouse accused of leaving a server with no tip and an offensive message over the weekend may not return, restaurant management says.

When Khalil Cavil looked at his customer's bill Saturday night, he saw a note written on the top saying, "We don't tip terrorist." The customer at Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa had alledgedly circled his name, Khalil, and left a zero in the tip field for a bill totaling $108.73.

"At the moment I didn’t know what to think nor what to say, I was sick to my stomach," Cavil said on Facebook. "I share this because I want people to understand that this racism, and this hatred still exists."

Terry Turney, COO of Saltgrass Steak House, told USA TODAY in a statement that the customer responsible for the message has been banned.

"We stand by and support our employee," Turney said. "Racism of any form is unacceptable."

Cavil, who has no Middle Eastern roots, told Texas’ KMID he was named after one of his father's best friends who was killed in an accident. Khalil means "friend" in Arabic, the Odessa American notes.

"I have decided to let this encourage me, and fuel me to change the world the only way I know how," Cavil said.

Cavil said since the post went viral, he's received a host of encouraging and loving messages.

More: BBQ Becky, Permit Patty and why the Internet is shaming white people who police people 'simply for being black'

More: CVS fires two employees involved in police calls over black woman’s 'fraudulent' coupon

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com