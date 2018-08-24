America's most beautiful waterfalls
Cascade Falls, Cascade Falls Park, Ouray, Colorado (Entry Fee: Free) - Known as the “Switzerland of America,” the city of Ouray sits in a green valley surrounded by pine forests and snow-capped peaks. The 160-foot-high Cascade Falls, tumbling from red stone cliffs, presides over the picturesque Victorian-style city. It’s a must-see addition to your travel bucket list. Head to Cascade Falls Park for an up-close look. Hiking the short but steep quarter-mile trail at an elevation of 8,295 feet can leave you gasping for breath if you’re not used to the altitude. The path leads to the lowest of the seven beautiful waterfalls that make up Cascade Falls. Advanced hikers can hike to the uppermost segment of the waterfall along the Chief Ouray Mine Trail. The 5.5-mile round trip gains 1,560 feet as it traverses dizzying cliff faces, offering views of nearby mountain ranges.
Cumberland Falls, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, Frankfort, Kentucky (Entry fee: Free) - With a 160-foot wide curtain of water towering 68 feet high, Cumberland Falls is known as the “Niagara of the South.” The showy waterfall is one of the most powerful and largest by volume east of the Mississippi River. Visit the park during the week of the full moon for an extra treat: The river’s mist creates a moonbow in the moonlight. The colorful phenomenon doesn’t occur anywhere else in the Western Hemisphere. For a real treat, plan to stay on-site in the DuPont Lodge starting at about $81 per night, or in a one-bedroom cabin starting at about $95.
Eternal Flame Falls, Chestnut Ridge Park, Orchard Park, New York (Entry fee: Free) - Plan a trip to Chestnut Ridge Park and visit a mysterious and unusual spot. A 30-foot waterfall called Eternal Flame Falls might not seem impressive. But, there’s a small grotto at the base of the falls that has a natural gas spring, which keeps a flame lit. The flame occasionally gets blown out by the wind but is easy to reignite by flicking your Bic. You can plan your winter getaway to include the park and capture some dramatic pictures of fire, water and ice. The falls are best viewed after a rainfall from autumn through spring. Most eternal flames around the world are fueled by hotbeds of ancient rock below the earth’s crust. However, the Eternal Flame Falls isn’t sitting atop such structures. Instead, the gas is a result of decaying organic matter deposited in a 90-foot-thick rock layer about 400 million years ago.
Fulmer Falls, Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania (Entry fee: Free) - Take a hike along Dingmans Creek in George W. Childs Park, and you’ll experience not one but three of the state’s best waterfalls. The 1.4-mile loop only has a 144-foot elevation change, so pack a picnic and bring the kids for a family-friendly getaway. Wooden walkways and bridges lead the first quarter-mile to L-shaped Factory Falls, making it accessible to wheelchairs and strollers. The ruins of an old woolen mill from the 1820s are tucked in beside the waterfall. Down the trail, 56-foot Fulmer Falls — the tallest in the park — has a Civilian Conservation Corps picnic area, where you can watch the falls while you eat. The trail culminates at Deer Leap Falls, with viewing areas from bridges above and below the falls. Unfortunately, due to storm damage, George W. Childs Park Trail and Dingmans Creek Trail are closed as of July 2018. Check the National Park Service website for the latest updates on trail closures before planning your trip.
Horsetail Fall, Yosemite National Park, California (Entry fee: $35 per vehicle) - Hate crowds? You can plan a cheap, adrenaline-filled trip to Yosemite National Park in February. Although May and June are typically the best months to view the park’s best waterfalls, the last two weeks of February are the best time to witness Horsetail Fall plunging more than 1,400 feet down El Capitan. The waterfall blazes as though it’s made of molten lava when the sun’s last rays hit it during this special time of year. Get to the scenic overlook early, as park visitors flock to see the phenomenon. Make alternate plans if the weather is hazy or cloudy, as even a minimal amount can thwart the effect.
Multnomah Falls, Troutdale, Oregon (Entry fee: Free) - Multitiered Multnomah Falls plunges 635 feet down Grande Ronde basalt cliffs. If you’re energetic, march up a series of switchbacks ascending more than 600 feet, over the course of 1.2 miles, to marvel at the waterfall from the top. A bridge along the way lets you stand beneath the upper falls and peer down at the lower falls below. A lower viewing area is steep but wheelchair accessible. Savor a view of the falls and Columbia River Gorge from the stone Multnomah Falls Lodge. Nestled at the bottom of the falls, the day lodge houses a restaurant, visitor center and other amenities.
Niagara Cave, Harmony, Minnesota (Entry fee: $16) - Minnesota is home to one of the largest grottos at Niagara Cave. Descend 275 steps into the cave to check out a 50-foot underground waterfall. The 1-mile tour continues through caverns and passageways carved by an underground stream. Check out fossils, an echo chamber and a subterranean wedding chapel. Keep in mind that you must navigate all those steps to tour the cave within an hour, so wear comfy footwear and clothing appropriate for the cave’s damp 48-degree climate. Above ground, you can play miniature golf, pan for souvenir gemstones or find out how the cave became the first in the world to use 100 percent solar energy. The cave has limited hours after Labor Day 2018 and is closed from late October through early April, so check hours when planning a visit.
Opaekaa Falls, Kauai, Hawaii (Entry fee: Free) - It’s easy to enjoy Opaekaa Falls on Kauai, the only Hawaiian island with a navigable river. Wailua River State Park has a roadside lookout where you can watch the 151-foot falls. If you want to hike to the base of the falls, rent a kayak and paddle up the Wailua River from the Wailua Marina. Turn up the Opaeka’a stream as it passes under a bridge at the half-mile mark. Paddle as far as you can and hike the stream bed the rest of the way to the waterfall. Don’t miss the park’s other famous waterfall, Wailua Falls, which can be easily seen from another park viewing area. Wailua tumbles 80 feet and is the beautiful waterfall featured in the TV series “Fantasy Island.”
Ramsey Cascades, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee (Entry fee: Free) - Waterfalls abound in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s 800 square miles. Nearly every stream in the park has cascades and falls, thanks to about 85 inches of annual rainfall. Ramsey Cascades is not only the tallest waterfall in the park at 100 feet but also one of the most dramatic. A 4-mile strenuous hike climbs an average of 2,000 feet in elevation as it passes along rushing streams. Through the old growth forest, you’ll see stunning silver bells, tulip trees, yellow birches and basswoods. The tiered waterfall might be tempting to climb, but the park prohibits the dangerous activity.
Toccoa Falls, Toccoa Falls, Georgia (Entry fee: $2 for adults) - A level gravel pathway leads to the base of Toccoa Falls on the campus of Toccoa Falls College, making the 186-foot waterfall accessible to all. Dramatic foliage frames the falls, bursting into autumn colors as the frothy white stream tumbles from an impressive height. The waterfall is also a popular wedding destination, so don’t be surprised if you encounter gatherings of more than 100 people if you visit on a summer weekend.
Ruby Falls, Chattanooga, Tennessee (Entry fee: Up to $19.95) - Hidden 1,120 feet beneath a mountain’s surface, Ruby Falls is one of the most extraordinary attractions on this list. Any visit to this stunning 145-foot waterfall includes an exploration of the limestone caves in the heart of Lookout Mountain, first formed hundreds of millions of years ago. There are several options for visiting the falls, including a guided tour illuminated only by lanterns. If you’re still craving adventure after your time underground, sign up for an obstacle course in the trees — there’s a zip line tour nearby.
Burney Falls, Redding, California (Entry fee: $10 per vehicle) - The 129-foot waterfall, located in McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park 60 miles outside of Redding, is a striking site once called the “eighth wonder of the world” by President Teddy Roosevelt. Rather than one thin stream, a spectacular wall of water spills over a wide cliff. The chilly pool at the base of the falls is a popular spot for fly fishing, and there are plenty of opportunities to golf, hunt, hike and ride horses nearby. If you’re looking to turn your trip into an extended visit, camping is $35 per night.
Myrtle Falls, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington (Entry fee: $30 per vehicle) - With the incredible Mount Rainier serving as a backdrop, the 72-foot Myrtle Falls is a popular site for budding photographers. To get to a glimpse of the falls as they pour down a stunning gorge and into Edith Creek, there’s a brief unpaved walk that’s perfect for hikers at any skill level. A logging museum, sculpture park and gondola rides are among the many unique activities available to visitors of the park.
Snoqualmie Falls, Snoqualmie, Washington (Entry fee: Free) - Tranquil Snoqualmie Falls has a reputation as an otherworldly, even spiritual, site. For the Snoqualmie Tribe, it’s the birthplace of humanity. And the falls feature prominently in the opening credits of David Lynch’s cult television series “Twin Peaks.” It’s also powerful in a literal sense: Its nearly 270-foot waters generate electricity for Puget Sound Energy. You and your leashed pets are welcome to join the falls’ 1.5 million annual visitors for an engaging hike from dawn to dusk, for free.
Minnehaha Falls, Minneapolis, Minnesota (Entry fee: Free) - The Minnehaha Falls are located right in the heart of one of the country’s most desirable urban centers — Minneapolis is known for great biking and retirement-friendly living. The idyllic Minnehaha stream sends water crashing 53 feet into a beautiful gorge, which eventually feeds into the Mississippi River. In 1853, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow included the falls in his beloved “Song of Hiawatha.” Today, a quick stop by the Longfellow House Hospitality Center provides guidance to visitors seeking information about the park’s 50-mile recreation loop.
Elakala Falls, Davis, West Virginia (Entry fee: Free) - Nestled deep within West Virginia’s Blackwater Falls State Park, Elakala Falls might be secluded but it’s worth the effort to find. To see the lowest two of the four falls, you’ll need to be an experienced hiker who can climb down into the 200-foot gorge. A TripAdvisor reviewer raved that the “scramble down the valley to get to the base … was definitely worth it!” For less-experienced hikers, the upper falls are easily visible via a bridge and a brief walk. The park’s namesake falls, with dark waters tinted by the tannic acids in local hemlock and red spruce, are also a beautiful sight.
Shoshone Falls, Twin Falls, Idaho (Entry fee: $3 per vehicle) - Shoshone Falls has a pretty impressive claim to fame: At 212 feet, it is higher than Niagara Falls — and with a span of 900 feet, it’s one of the nation’s largest natural waterfalls. Between April and July, water flow is typically at its peak. But no matter what time of year you travel, you can check Twin Falls’ city website for current conditions and even get a sneak peek of the falls via live stream before you go.
Burgess Falls, Sparta, Tennessee (Entry fee: Free) - Burgess Falls is a famously picturesque destination, featuring four cascading waterfalls rushing down 250 feet into a gorge. Designated by the state as a protected natural area, the falls are surrounded by lively flora and fauna, with the nearby Native Butterfly Garden and its local wildflowers a terrific addition to any trip. Fishing is one of many popular off-the-grid activities in the area, as is hiking — though for inexperienced hikers, the 1.5-mile River Trail/Service Road Loop can be demanding.
Havasu Falls, Supai, Arizona (Entry fee: $140.56 per person for a two-day, one-night stay) - Witnessing the brilliant blue water of Havasu Falls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience — and the journey there is as difficult as the views are beautiful. The trailhead is about a four-hour drive from the south rim of the Grand Canyon; from there, visitors will need to embark on a 10-mile hike, as the falls are not accessible by road. Day hiking is not allowed and reservations are mandatory. You’ll need to make yours well in advance on the Havasupai Tribe’s website — the Native American community administers the land. Slots open up again in 2019.

Niagara Falls can be the trip of a lifetime, filling you with inspiration as you gaze up at 600,000 gallons of water per second plummeting over a 165-foot drop. The impressive falls aren’t the tallest or the widest in the country, though. Some of the most beautiful waterfalls in the country await at the end of a miles-long hike or at convenient roadside parks.

GoBankingRates.com has put together a list of the 19 most beautiful and unique waterfalls they could find, so scroll through the gallery above to add some new spots to your travel list.  

Looking for more options? Many of the waterfalls below have benefitted from massive rains this past year to become even more spectacular:

Waterfalls around the USA
With more than 27 feet of average snowfall a year, Valdez, Alaska has become known as the “Land of Waterfalls” when all of that snow begins to melt in the spring and into the summer.
One of the waterfalls to stop by is Bridal Veil Falls in Keystone Canyon off of the Richardson Highway.
One of the tallest waterfalls in North America with a drop of 2,425 feet, Yosemite Falls is putting on quite a show this spring at Yosemite National Park in California.
Two waterfalls that are worth checking out this spring in Colorado are South Mineral Creek Falls near Durango and Silverton ...
And Seven Falls near Colorado Springs.
And Wadsworth Falls, accessible via a 1.5-mile hike within Wadsworth Falls State Park.
You’re in for a spectacular show if you visit Shoshone Falls near Twin Falls.
Muddy Creek Falls, Maryland’s tallest waterfall, is found in Swallow Falls State Park.
Within the heart of Minneapolis, and with the snowiest April ever recorded in the area, Minnehaha Falls within Minnehaha Regional Park is flowing well, and is expected to continue long into the spring.
Record snowfall in Montana means that the mountain creek that feeds Skalkaho Pass Falls are overflowing with melted snow, which makes for lots of water tumbling over the 150-foot falls.
With 3,160 tons of water flowing over Niagara Falls every second – that’s 75,750 gallons per second over the American and Bridal Veil Falls, and 681,750 gallons per second over Horseshoe Falls – it’s impossible to imagine that the falls can freeze.
But that’s just what happened this winter when air temperatures dropped, and the water plummeting over the falls froze in Niagara Falls State Park.
In Oregon’s Cascade Mountains, the water that flows over Sahalie Falls plunges 100 feet over a lava dam, and then another 40 feet in a series of, well, cascades.
Rather than snow melt, a wet and cold winter, as well as heavy rains this spring, have resulted in lots of water flowing over Tennessee’s waterfalls, including Fall Creek Falls in the aptly-named Fall Creek Falls State Park.
And Greeter Falls and Savage Falls (pictured), both within South Cumberland State Park.
