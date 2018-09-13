Missy Elliott and her viral "Funky White Sister" have been united!

The "Work It" singer surprised her fan, whose name is Mary Halsey, during a performance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday.

Halsey went viral in August by performing a hilarious rendition of Elliott's 2002 hit. The original video now has more than 13 million views and counting.

During her interview with DeGeneres, Halsey said she never expected her cover version to be seen by the hip-hop star, who shared the viral video along with a supportive message last month.

"I have to sit back, I can't even tell you," she said. "It was a shock. I never expected this. I put it out there and said 'I want to go viral,' but I never thought it would happen."

Halsey also revealed she's been singing "Work It" for 15 years and came up with the name "Funky White Sister" to fill up time during the beginning of the song.

Then she took to the stage to grace the audience with her viral cover.

"Hi everybody! I'm at 'The Ellen Show,' first time exclusive," she began. "Yeah, yeah, yeah, Mrs. Funky White Sister is in the house!"

DeGeneres and guest Kristen Bell watched the whole thing unfold from offstage, eagerly awaiting the Rhode Island woman's reaction when Elliott joined her onstage.

Halsey paused her singing for a moment, clearly in shock, and then jumped right back in so they could finish the song off together. After they finished their performance, Halsey and Elliott gave each other a big hug.

