A former worker at a Vermont assisted living facility pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting a resident who suffers from dementia.

Michael Paton Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to one felony count of sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult who could not give consent and a second felony was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea, the Valley News reported.

Under the plea deal, Paton would serve a 10-20 year suspended sentence and would remain in prison until he completes a sex offender counseling program that typically takes about two years.

Paton was arrested in April 2017 after one of his co-workers walked in on him in the 83-year-old victim's room at Valley Terrace in Wilder, Vt.

At the Valley Terrace facility, Paton's duties were centered on helping the residents and included bathing them. The Valley News said it was not clear how long Paton worked at Valley Terrace.

Valley Terrace Executive Director Angela Zizza declined to comment to Valley News, but previously she told the paper, "We want to reassure the community that we are doing everything in our power to address this situation and to guarantee the health, safety and welfare of every resident under our care."

