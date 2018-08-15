On a day when investors have to worry about trade wars and NATO-bashing hitting the markets, one analyst has initiated coverage on the telecom and media space with a very mixed view of the two major legacy wireless carriers.

Verizon is unveiling some of the services it will deliver on its super-fast 5G network.

Apple TV 4K and YouTube TV will be available to users of its 5G home broadband service when it becomes operational later this year in Houston, Sacramento and Los Angeles, the company said. The nation's largest wireless provider also announced the fourth city where 5G will initially be available: Indianapolis.

Those four cities will be the first to get Verizon's 5G connectivity to homes, supplying an alternative to wired internet service with “fixed wireless” broadband promising speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second – potentially 100 times faster than current 4G networks with far lower latency, or better network responsiveness.

Verizon also plans to launch a 5G mobile service soon after 5G smartphones and devices become available next year. This week, Verizon will begin selling its first 5G-ready phone, the Motorola Moto Z3, but it will need a snap-on "Moto Mod" accessory that will be available in 2019 in order to use the lightning fast network.

In those first four markets, Verizon will let customers connect to YouTube TV, a broadband-delivered video service ($40 monthly) with more than 60 channels including some local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC broadcast networks, as well as ESPN, TNT, TBS, CNN, Fox News and others. Subscribers can watch on a TV, using an Apple TV or Roku device, for instance, or on smartphones, mobile devices and computers. The service also has an unlimited DVR.

With Apple TV 4K, viewers can stream Netflix and download movies and TV content in better-than-HD resolution – four times that of traditional high definition. (Similar internet TV devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV also can deliver 4K video.)

Other providers are preparing for the 5G wave, too. Sprint and LG on Tuesday announced what they call the first 5G smartphone – as yet unnamed and unpriced – available in the first half of 2019. Sprint and T-Mobile, which are seeking regulatory approval of a merger, have significant 5G spectrum and both have 5G deployment trials in the works. And rival AT&T is also rolling out its own 5G network in a dozen cities this year.

