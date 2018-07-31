WASHINGTON – Employees at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Washington pleaded with the new VA secretary to take action as conditions at the facility have continued to deteriorate even after national leaders swept in more than a year ago, removed the hospital director and sent in patient-care experts to help.

Infection rates went up instead of down in veterans’ bloodstreams and in their urinary tracts. Patient satisfaction went down instead of up. Employee satisfaction tanked.

The hospital declined so much that a senior VA health executive put local and regional officials on notice last month that the situation is under investigation and more “leadership changes” could be in store, according to internal documents obtained by USA TODAY.

The group of anonymous employees showed little faith in the effort. They wrote to newly minted VA Secretary Robert Wilkie this week asking him to step in and finally fix the hospital that serves tens of thousands of veterans in the nation’s capital.

They noted an investigation concluded this year that VA managers at every level – local, regional and national – knew for years about dangerous conditions at the hospital but didn't fix them. The VA inspector general found “a culture of complacency and a sense of futility pervaded offices at multiple levels.”

When the results were announced in March, VA officials claimed “significant improvement” had been made, even as key quality indicators continued to deteriorate, including rates of ventilator complications and patient safety scores.

“We ask you, our respected leaders, to stop this coverup and incompetence, to really care and live up to America’s promise to its Heroes,” the employees wrote to Wilkie and other top VA officials. “Enough is enough.”

The VA replied in an email Monday, saying the secretary forwarded their concerns to top VA health officials for consideration. “Thank you for your communication.”

Fearing the problems would be swept aside rather than fixed, the employees provided a copy of the correspondence to USA TODAY on the condition they not be identified because they fear retaliation for speaking out.

Robert Wilkie testifies June 27, 2018, at his Senate confirmation hearing in Washington, DC.

Mandel Ngan, AFP/Getty Images

VA spokesman Curt Cashour declined to answer questions about why the hospital has continued to deteriorate but said VA officials are “taking additional measures to support the facility.”

“VA appreciates the employees’ concerns and will look into them right away,” he wrote in a prepared statement. “Veterans deserve only the best when it comes to their health care, and that’s why VA is focusing on improving its facilities in Washington and nationwide.”

Patients in imminent danger

The Washington VA hospital made national headlines in April 2017 when the agency’s inspector general issued a rare emergency report because conditions at the medical center put veteran patients in imminent danger and VA managers who knew about the problems hadn’t fixed them.

The operating room repeatedly ran out of critical equipment, including vascular patches to seal blood vessels and ultrasound probes used to map blood flow. The facility had to borrow bone material for knee replacement surgeries. Investigators found most of two dozen sterile storage areas were dirty at the hospital.

Top VA leaders quickly removed the hospital’s director, set up an incident command post and dispatched teams of experts to help the facility.

But problems continued.

In June, the inspector general again found sterile storerooms that did not meet infection prevention or cleanliness criteria. In August, hospital staff reported running out of tubing for blood transfusions and oxygen. In September, the facility didn’t have staplers to close incisions for days.

In November, sterilization specialists from VA headquarters found stained and rusty medical instruments and bacteria in water used to disinfect them. The hospital repeatedly ran out of sterilization supplies and had to borrow them from a neighboring private-sector hospital, according to an internal report obtained by USA TODAY.

In January, the headquarters specialists found nearly a dozen “repeat findings,” including failures in surgical instrument tracking and quality assurance monitoring, another internal report shows.

'Deflected blame'

The inspector general’s investigation concluded in March that local, regional and national VA officials had received 10 different reports dating as far back as 2013 about sterilization and supply problems but hadn’t fixed them.

“In interviews, leaders frequently abrogated individual responsibility and deflected blame to others,” the investigation report said.

VA officials have asserted publicly for more than a year that things are being fixed. In May, the top health official at the time, Carolyn Clancy, testified at a congressional hearing that “substantial progress has been made” to address the concerns.

Clancy was the same official who wrote to leaders at the facility last month noting “continued deterioration in overall quality” at the hospital and “significant gaps causing concern.”

She singled out increasing rates of avoidable complications, such as bloodstream infections associated with tubes placed in large veins and antibiotic-resistant staph infections. Clancy, who moved to a new VA position focused on research and advancement, pointed to “large deterioration” in the rate of hospitalizations that could have been prevented with better primary care.

Cashour, the VA spokesman, said the hospital stemmed nursing turnover and improved in ratings of specialists, but the lack of other improvements triggered additional oversight from headquarters. He said the investigation could result in the dispatching of more “expert improvement coaches” or a national takeover of the hospital.

Cashour said that in general, when VA facilities such as the Washington hospital “fail to make rapid substantial progress in their improvement plan, VA leadership will take prompt action, including changing the leadership of the medical center.”

The VA hospital in Washington serves tens of thousands of veterans.

Donovan Slack, USA TODAY

