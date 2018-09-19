Is Bank of the Ozarks making overly risky loans?

Consumer advocates for years have decried payday loans as a costly way to borrow and one that keeps people trapped in a cycle of high-interest debt. The howls of protest could grow louder now than a major bank has stepped forward with a similar product.

U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest bank nationally, is now lending up to $1,000 to cash-strapped consumers through its Simple Loan program. The company has branches in 25 states.

Various consumer-advocacy groups are concerned now that a major bank has unveiled a short-term, high-cost loan such as this. But given how many Americans are struggling to make ends meet, this product could prove popular.

A Federal Reserve study this year found that about 40 percent of Americans said they would have trouble covering a surprise $400 expense. A Bankrate.com survey estimated that 23 percent of adults have no emergency savings at all.

Americans rely on $90 billion in short-term, small-dollar loans each year, said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency or OCC, a bank-regulatory agency.

"We worked very diligently to ensure that we make this a very accessible product for our customers while also helping position them for success," Molly Snyder, a U.S. Bank spokeswoman, said in an email reply.

While the new loans will feature hefty costs, ranging from $12 to $15 for every $100 borrowed, this alternative could help people avoid more serious problems, such as interruption of utility services or eviction from an apartment.

"We saw this as a need we could help with, by providing customers with a trustworthy, transparent loan option,” Lynn Heitman, a U.S. Bank executive vice president, said in a prepared statement.

How they work

Potential customers first need to set up a U.S. Bank checking account for at least six months, with three-plus months of recurring deposits such as paychecks or Social Security benefits. They then could borrow between $100 and $1,000 in $100 increments, with repayment taking place over three months in three fixed payments.

The cost would be $12 for every $100 borrowed if repayments are arranged using automatic deductions from the checking account. It would be $15 per $100 loan amount otherwise.

So if you borrowed $400 and agreed to make automatic repayments, the fee would be $48. You would pay back the $448 in three payments of roughly $149 each. The annualized interest rate or APR would be nearly 71 percent.

With this loan, there are no late fees, missed-payment fees, prepayment penalties or other hidden costs, U.S. Bank said. Loan applications must be done online, using the bank's mobile-phone app.

Fast analysis, funding

Before lending anything, U.S. Bank pulls a customer's credit report and quickly analyzes the person's ability to pay. If approved, the whole process including a transfer of funds to the checking account can be completed in "a matter of minutes," Snyder said.

After testing the product in 2016 and 2017, the company said feedback indicated that consumers appreciate a simple pricing structure and immediate access to funds (after a checking account had been established). Many respondents also said they liked that loan details are reported to credit-rating agencies, allowing customers to build a credit history, though that could backfire for those who can't repay on time.

To minimize the danger that people could become hooked on short-term loans – a criticism of payday lending – U.S. Bank allows customers to have only one outstanding Simple Loan at a time. After repaying the money, a customer must wait 30 days before seeking another one.

Looser regulations

U.S. Bank unveiled its Simple Loan after the OCC issued guidance in May for short-term installment loans. It encouraged banks to make such loans provided that they're reasonably priced and affordable, without defining what that meant. Through such loans, banks "can help lead consumers to more mainstream financial products without trapping them in cycles of debt," the agency said.

Critics including the Center for Responsible Lending don't consider the loans to be consumer-friendly. “This type of product isn’t a safe alternative to a payday loan," Rebecca Borné, the group's senior policy counsel, said in a statement.

The organization considers an APR of 36 percent to be a reasonable dividing line between affordable short-term loans and unacceptable ones. Rates on longer-term loans should be much lower, the group added.

Existing interest-rate caps in most states "would make this Simple Loan product illegal if made by a nonbank lender," Borné added.

Ongoing debt cycle

Cash-strapped borrowers seek out high-cost loans after struggling to make ends meet. In many cases, those struggles are exacerbated by little or no health insurance, unaffordable housing, job instability and low incomes, the Center for Responsible Lending said in a report this year.

But even after people receive a payday loan, "The fundamental problem – income insufficiency relative to expenses – remained," the group said.

Critics contend borrowers can face difficulty breaking out of a cycle of short-term, high-interest loans. An analysis of payday loans by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that borrowers on average took 14 cash advances over a 12-month period, underscoring what can become an ongoing debt-trap spiral.

Impact of high-cost loans

In 2013, a half-dozen banks started making high-cost, payday-like “deposit advance” loans, but subsequent guidance from regulators including the OCC prompted the lenders to suspend their programs.

During that brief span, the loans "drained roughly half a billion dollars from bank customers annually," the Center for Responsible Lending, the Consumer Federation of America, the NAACP and five other groups wrote in a letter to bank regulators.

Such loans, they said, triggered overdraft fees and fees for having nonsufficient funds, as well as other consumer harm, from difficulty paying bills to bankruptcy.

Nor will short-term loans offered by banks and credit unions drive higher-cost payday lenders out of business, the consumer groups predicted. Rather, they called state interest-rate limits "the most effective measure against predatory lending."

Now critics fear a new wave of small-dollar, high-cost bank loans.

Reach the reporter at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8616.

