The Universal theme parks have long invited visitors to “ride the movies.” Many of its attractions incorporate large screens and media — literally placing ride vehicles in front of movies — to insert guests in the middle of Hollywood blockbuster action. By sending hapless passengers on a high-speed highway chase, Fast & Furious – Supercharged, the new, souped-up attraction at Universal Studios Florida, takes the you-are-there action to the extreme.

The park could have used a roller coaster or some other ride system to approximate the amped-up thrills of the Fast & Furious franchise. After all, coasters are literally fast and give furious rides. By making Supercharged a simulator ride and using filmed content, however, guests are able to virtually drive alongside Dom (Vin Diesel) and hobnob with Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson).

The attraction begins by entering a nondescript garage that is actually the underground headquarters of the F&F family (well, nondescript other than the Fast & Furious logo emblazoned above the entrance and the sound of revving vehicles emanating from within). Visitors amble past slick vehicles, including the turbo truck driven by Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Dom’s Dodge Charger, as they make their way through the queue. Many of the vehicles and other artifacts on display are actual props from the movies.

Fans of the F&F franchise (and judging by box office totals, there are gazillions of them), will adore the furious attention to detail that Universal lavished on the attraction. As they pass the cars, workstations, automotive tools strewn about, and other selfie-optimized scenes, guests are able to get up close and personal with the inner workings of Dom’s crew. References to the films and Easter eggs abound for those in the know. A table is set in a courtyard for a Toretto family BBQ, complete with half-sipped Corona beers, for example.

“We took a perfectly good, new building and made it look 85 years old,” says Don MacLean, vice president of attraction development for Universal Creative, about the laborious process he and his team went through to bring the park’s three-dimensional, physical space into alignment with the two-dimensional F&F movie world. Set designers painted on rust, dirtied air vents, and added a general patina of schmutz to the queue scenes, all in service of the story. “We want it to be totally immersive,” MacLean adds.

The Florida attraction follows a Supercharged experience that opened at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2015. Since that version is presented as part of the Studio Tour, it doesn’t have a queue. Orlando’s standalone F&F ride is the second to offer Universal’s Virtual Line system. Visitors can reserve a time to visit the attraction using the resort’s mobile app or kiosks located near the ride entrance. At the designated time, the reservation allows immediate entry into the show building. Guests still have to meander through the queue before they can board the ride, however. And there is a lot of meandering.

F&F fanatics will likely enjoy the highly themed queue, but more casual visitors might get frustrated by the amount of time they spend inching towards the ride vehicles. Just when you think it might be time to get fast and furious, you enter yet another room with a rat-maze line.

There are two pre-show presentations, one in F&F’s “Family Room” and one in an electronics-laden “War Room.” There is a live actor in each of these rooms that interacts with the guests and with video spiels from the franchise’s stars. Using an old theme park trick, one actor is identified as “Pat,” and the other is called “Jamie.” The gender-neutral names allow both male and female actors to play the parts and have, for example, Jordana Brewster’s Mia refer to their characters by name.

The autonomous, trackless ride vehicles are similar to ones Universal developed for its Skull Island: Reign of Kong attraction. Here they are “party buses” that are supposed to take guests to a race after-party. Spoiler alert: Of course in grand theme park tradition, things go horribly wrong, and the party bus ends up in a furious race itself.

Like the Kong attraction, Supercharged uses a variation of a simulator ride concept known as an immersion tunnel. The ride vehicles enter a long, narrow room encircled by screens. Attached to motion platforms, the vehicles move in sync with F&F action projected onto the surrounding screens. The concept works well for the all-CGI, fantasy world depicted in Kong. But Supercharged, which uses live actors and relies heavily on the illusion of ultra-high speed, doesn’t ring quite as true.

Although they are actually standing still, the vehicles are supposed to be revving over 100 mph as they careen down a San Francisco highway. Despite the frantic visual action, corresponding motion base maneuvers, and blasts of air and other sensory enhancements, it’s hard for passengers to buy into the conceit that they are actually racing.

Kong as well as Hollywood’s F&F experience use 3D effects, but Orlando’s Supercharged is presented in 2D. “We increased the frame rate and the resolution to make the image appear 3D without the need for 3D glasses,” explains MacLean. Re-rendering the imagery appears to have distorted it, however. Some of the cars and other objects seem out of proportion, further eroding the illusion and taking riders out of the story.

The story itself, which has something to do with an FBI raid and a witness smuggled aboard the party bus, is a bit muddled. At the conclusion of the ride, the F&F gang congratulates the party bus passengers for successfully completing the mission. Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) heaps praise and says, “Wow! Where’d you learn to ride like that?” I felt like telling Tej thanks, but all I really did was sit on a bench and get spritzed by water blasters while watching digitally rendered vehicles explode around me.

But hey, the F&F films aren’t exactly Shakespeare. Sure, Supercharged doesn’t measure up to Universal’s extraordinary attractions such as The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man or Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. But like the F&F franchise, the Universal ride is a pleasant diversion. It’s the theme park equivalent of a popcorn movie.

For a pre- or post-Supercharged ride treat, there are places to purchase popcorn at Universal Studios Florida. But you may want to head to Universal CityWalk and try some of the deep-fried delights at the new eatery, Voodoo Doughnut. The first East Coast outpost of the Portland-based chain, the shop offers artisanal variations on the comfort food staple and include ingredients such as Froot Loops and Butterfinger crumbles. The signature doughnut is the Voodoo Doll, which looks like its namesake.

