The car world goes two-tone -- again

The hybrid version of Toyota's next RAV4 sports a black roof

Toyota

Maybe it's a sign of the times -- optimism that has built with the strong economy. Or maybe it's a sign that people are just tired of the same old look-a-like cars.

The result is the same: Automakers are finally putting an added dash of color in the looks of some of their latest models, giving them fancy two-tone paint jobs.

Nissan just put its new small, fun Kicks SUV on sale in a two-tone version.

Toyota introduced the next version of the RAV4, a compact that was the nation's most popular SUV last year, with a contrasting roof color — white or black — depending on the version. Hyundai's Genesis luxury car brand showed a stunning concept car at the New York Auto Show that included a startling choice of metallic gray on the body with a large swatch of glossy black down the hood.

Some Range Rovers come with black roofs

Land Rover

They join other two-tones already on the market from Land Rover, Volvo and the automaker best known for leading the modern version of the trend more than a decade ago, Mini.

In an age when many people may drive the same model of vehicle, custom-looking paint schemes allow for more personalization.

"Not everyone wants to drive the same car as their neighbor," said Stephanie Brinley, analyst for IHS Markit. "People still want something that feels special."

Here's a Mini with a black roof

Mini

The trend is made feasible by advancements in robotic painting at auto factories that make it easier to add colors to cars in ways that might not have been as possible in the past, said Rebecca Lindland, an analyst for Kelley Blue Book. Plus, the results are eye-catching, which can help when comes to attracting buyers.

"It emphasizes customization," Lindland said during the auto show last April. "It has a custom look but not a custom price" she said of two-tone cars.

Two-tone paint jobs are associated with the 1950s, when pastels were popular and the boomerang-shaped designs of the era and chrome striping were on full display on the sides of cars. But the look disappeared in the 1960s and 1970s — along with white-wall tires — as cars got lower and sleeker.

March 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; The Genesis Essentia Concept on display at the New York International Auto Show.

Danielle Parhizkaran, Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY N

In modern times, BMW got the party rolling when it brought its British icon Mini to the U.S. It gave buyers a choice of roof colors including wild designs such as a Union Jack decal.

In the case of RAV4, the decision to go with white or black roofs on the outdoorsy Adventure and hybrid versions reflect the compact SUV's youthful buyer profile. Buyers were asking for more color, said Jack Hollis, head of the Toyota division introducing the car.

"It's adding extra personality," he said. "We see it as a fun way to add more style."

In the case of Essentia, Genesis design director Luc Donckerwolke acknowledges that he didn't choose a common paint scheme for a concept car by going two-tone.

But, he points out, "we don't dress in a monochromatic way" so why should cars be any different?





