Three more airlines have joined the Transportation Security Administration’s expedited screening program called Precheck, the agency announced.

The new carriers eligible for the program are European airlines Norwegian Air and Icelandair and small U.S. regional carrier Via Air. 

With the additions, 56 domestic and international airlines are now part of the Precheck program, which is available at 200 airports. The program rose past 5 million participants last July.

The PreCheck program costs $85 for five years. Applicants must provide some biographical information, pass a background check and provide fingerprints.

TODAY IN THE SKYTSA looks at separate lines for fliers 'swept' by canines

If approved, travelers get access to the TSA’s PreCheck lanes in which they can leave laptops and small containers of liquids in their carry-on bags. Travelers in the PreCheck lanes are also not required to remove their shoes and belts as they go through the checkpoint’s metal detector.

Other expedited screening programs at the Department of Homeland Security, such as Global Entry for international travelers, include Precheck. The department has a comparison site to determine which program is the best fit.

The PreCheck expansion comes as TSA has tightened the screening in regular checkpoint lines. Travelers are asked to take any electronics larger than phones out of carry-on bags, as well as snacks and some other items, to reduce clutter in the X-ray images.

Even PreCheck members occasionally receive more intense scrutiny. 

Contributing: Bart Jansen

30 COOL AVIATION PICS: Behind the scenes at Oslo, Stockholm airports

July's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
Passengers make their way to flights at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
02 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Boeing 737 in Star Alliance paint pulls out of the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
03 / 30
Airplanes line the older domestic terminal at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
04 / 30
Double rainbows herald the arrival of Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its home base of Oslo on June 30, 2017.
05 / 30
A handful of Scandinavian Airlines tails are seen in front of a Norwegian Air Boeing 787-9 at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
06 / 30
A unique restaurant fixture, seen at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
07 / 30
Passengers walk through Oslo Gardermoen Airport's new terminal on June 30, 2017.
08 / 30
Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
09 / 30
An exercise in aesthetic minimalism: Oslo Gardermoen Airport's new terminal, photographed on June 30, 2017.
10 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 taxis to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
11 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
12 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 taxis in to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
13 / 30
A Widerøe Bombardier Q400 taxis to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
14 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX is towed into the company's hangar at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
15 / 30
A flight attendant looks out an open door on a Pegasus Air plane on the taxiway at Stockholm Arlanda Airport on July 1, 2017.
16 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Boeing 737 taxis to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
17 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 receives some care between flights at the company hangar in Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
18 / 30
The sleek shape of the Boeing 787-8 provides a nice view as a Norwegian Air Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner climbs out from Stockholm Arlanda Airport on July 1, 2017.
19 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX is towed to the company's hangar at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
20 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX is towed into the company's hangar at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
21 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX rests at its Oslo Gardermoen Airport hangar on June 30, 2017.
22 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A330 departs for New York City from Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
23 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 taxis to the gate at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
24 / 30
Oslo Gardermoen Airport comes into view as a Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 banks right on July 1, 2017.
25 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 787-9 departs for the U.S. from Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
26 / 30
A Norwegian Air Boeing 787-9 departs for the U.S. from Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
27 / 30
A Czech Airlines Airbus A310 lifts off from Stockholm Arlanda Airport on July 1, 2017.
28 / 30
A Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A340-300 departs Stockholm Arlanda Airport on July 1, 2017.
29 / 30
Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX flies over Greenland during its delivery flight from Seattle on June 29, 2017.
30 / 30
The unique split winglet on Norwegian Air's first Boeing 737 MAX shines in the sun at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on June 30, 2017.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com