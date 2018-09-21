President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the White House in Washington.

AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday questioned why the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault waited years to report the incident, leveling his most direct criticism yet at Christine Blasey Ford.

"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"

The comments departed from the more restrained approach Trump has taken when discussing Ford. In his comments earlier this week, Trump focused on defending Kavanaugh's character while lamenting the public attention the case has received.

Ford has come forward with claims Kavanaugh and a friend took her into a room where he pinned her to a bed, groped her, tried to remove her clothes and put his hands over her mouth to muffle her screams at a house party in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., in the early 1980s, when he was 17 and she 15.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.

Experts say it is common for victims to delay reporting sexual abuse, in part because they feel ashamed or are fearful. Some studies suggest that only about one-third of rapes and sexual assaults are reported to law enforcement officials.

Ford reiterated Thursday that she would be willing to testify before senators about her allegations. Her attorney spoke with staff for the Senate Judiciary Committee and laid out requests for her to testify next week, including that Kavanaugh not be in the same room.

More: President Trump's defense of Brett Kavanaugh risks reminding voters of his own history

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

After barreling ahead, Kavanaugh’s confirmation was abruptly halted this week when Ford came forward to identify herself as the author of an anonymous letter detailing the accusations. The committee has scheduled a meeting Monday to hear from both Kavanaugh and Ford, but negotiations over that hearing are ongoing.

Some Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have said the Senate should move quickly to confirm Kavanaugh before the November midterm elections. Others, notably Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, have been more cautious.

Republicans can confirm Kavanaugh without support from Democrats, but they can afford to lose only one of their own members.

Trump's tweet went a step further in questioning Ford's account than the remarks he made in an interview with Fox News late Thursday night.

"Why didn't somebody call the FBI 36 years ago?" Trump said in the Fox interviews, broadcast live before a rally in Las Vegas. "I mean, you could also say when did this all happen, what is going on? To take a man like this and besmirch ..."

Later Friday morning, Trump turned his sights on Democrats who raised Ford's accusation so late in the confirmation process. "Let her testify, or not, and TAKE THE VOTE!" he tweeted.

Senator Feinstein and the Democrats held the letter for months, only to release it with a bang after the hearings were OVER - done very purposefully to Obstruct & Resist & Delay. Let her testify, or not, and TAKE THE VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

While Trump himself approached the issue cautiously in his initial comments, some of his surrogates have not.

Donald Trump Jr. drew criticism, including from Republicans, for making light of Ford's accusations in an Instagram post over the weekend. The post included a fake letter, written in crayon, suggesting Kavanaugh was too young to have harmed Blasey Ford.

More: Poll: Brett Kavanaugh faces unprecedented opposition to Supreme Court confirmation

"This is sickening," Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., wrote on Twitter Wednesday in response to the post. "No one should make light of this situation."

The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com