WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump blasted Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for its handling of the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but indicated he did not want to end arms sales to the key Middle East ally.

“The cover-up was the worst in the history of cover-ups," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump's comments represented another reversal from his initial statements that he found the Saudis explanation of Khashoggi's death to be credible.

The president spoke just hours after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government had amassed evidence that clearly showed The Washington Post columnist was killed in a premeditated and "savage" murder that involved at least three separate teams of Saudi intelligence agents, including a military general.

Erdogan was speaking to parliament as part of his pledge to unveil the "naked truth" about a case that has shocked the world and raised suspicions that a Saudi hit squad planned Khashoggi’s killing after he walked into the consulate on Oct. 2, and then attempted to cover it up. Erdogan said Khashoggi was "ferociously murdered."

While Trump said he was concerned about Erdogan's comments, he said he still wants all the facts before making a final decision on whether to punish the Saudis. He also said again he would work with Congress.

“In terms of what we ultimately do … I’m going to leave it up to Congress,” Trump said, adding he hopes a decision will be bipartisan.

“They had a very bad original concept, it was carried out poorly and the cover-up was the worst in the history of cover-ups,” he said. “They had the worst cover-up ever.”

As for the apparent plan to murder Khashoggi, Trump said: Whoever thought of that idea I think is in big trouble and they should be in big trouble."

