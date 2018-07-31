SOUTH FULTON, Ga. – Three women in a car struck by a train outside of Atlanta on Monday are dead and a fourth remains hospitalized.

Lt. Derrick Rogers with the South Fulton Police Department said the accident with the CSX train happened around 4 p.m. on the train tracks at Buffington Road near Roosevelt Highway.

Two of the victims died at the scene; the other two women were taken to the hospital where one later died. The condition of the fourth woman has not been released.

Video from the scene showed a car severely mangled.

CSX issued a statement thanking local emergency personnel for a swift response. The company didn’t indicate there were injuries to anyone on board the train.

A witness said she was sitting at a red light when she saw a black Impala with the four women inside drive around two other cars to try to beat the train.

"The train was already there, and I just seen the train hit the car and took the people down the street," said Shardai Jett.

Jett said she went over to the car and tried to do what she could after the train hit, but she knew right away the paramedics were necessary.

"The only person alert was the driver," she said.

"It was just tragic."

Police have not released the identities of the women or indicated who was at fault.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

