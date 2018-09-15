Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue residents and their pets from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and was later downgraded to a tropical storm

Getty Images

Hurricane Florence blew ashore with howling 90mph winds on Friday. Now, as the storm creeps inland, the Carolinas are facing catastrophic flooding that's already caused widespread power outages, trapped hundreds of people and swamped entire communities along the coast.

As 400-mile-wide Florence pounded away at the coast with torrential downpours and surging seas, rescues crews used boats to reach scores of people besieged by rising water along a river.

Wind gusts paired with historic rainfall totals brought down trees in nearly every area of the Cape Fear region. A Wilmington mother and her infant child were the first two fatalities attributed to the storm. They died when a large tree came down over the back of their home, crushing and killing them while leaving the child's father hospitalized Friday morning.

Forecasters warned that drenching rains of anywhere from 1 to 3 1/2 feet.

County officials said damage assessments would not likely begin until Saturday.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com