Several tornadoes were reported Monday afternoon in central and southern Virginia, the Storm Prediction Center said, but there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Just west of Richmond, tornadoes damaged homes and toppled trees, the National Weather Service said. The Richmond Times-Dispatch said thousands of customers lost power in the Richmond metro area.

Earlier on Monday, in Mecklenburg, near the border with North Carolina, at least one tornado touched down and damaged three properties.

Although there were 10 reports of tornadoes Monday afternoon in Virginia, the Storm Prediction Center said, some of those could be duplicate reports of the same twister, so the final number won't be known right away.

The tornadoes and severe weather were related to the decaying remnants of what's now Tropical Depression Florence, which continues to spin to the north after battering the Carolinas for days.

A tornado watch remained in effect Monday evening in northern Virginia, including the southern suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Wow. Another look at the tornado that blew through Hull Street in Midlothian -- just 1 of several reported in the area.



Lots of damage in western Chesterfield.

