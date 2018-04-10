A Utah family says their toddler shredded an envelope containing more than $1,000 in cash meant to pay for football season tickets, according to local media reports.

A general view of Rice-Eccles Stadium, home of the Utah Utes.

Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Ben and Jackee Belnap — of Holladay, Utah — told KTVX that they had saved for about a year to pay for University of Utah football season tickets. They had withdrawn the cash to pay back a family member for the tickets and placed the money in an envelope.

But over the weekend, the envelope disappeared, the couple told KSL-TV. They searched the house — even through the trash — looking for the missing cash, they told the station.

Soon Jackee held up a shredder: "I think the money is in here," Ben recalled her saying.

When they opened the shredder, they found that he had decided to shred something on his own: The envelope filled with the hard-earned cash.

Their 2-year-old son, Leo, had used the shredder in the past under his parents' supervision, they told KSL.

"Yup. 2 year old shredded $1,060," Ben tweeted Tuesday.

So me and my wife had been saving up to pay for our @Utah_Football tickets in cash. We pulled our money out yesterday to pay my mom for the season... Well we couldn’t find the envelope until my wife checked the shredder. Yup. 2 year old shredded $1,060. pic.twitter.com/93R9BWAVDE — BB (@Benbelnap) October 2, 2018

The couple's initial reaction? Laughter. Then some tears.

"We started laughing. We were just baffled that this could happen," Ben told KSL.

"I cried for a minute. You can't say we just laughed," Jackee corrected with a smile.

The Belnaps might not be out that money forever. The couple told the station a government office which deals in mutilated cash might be able to replace the money, KTVX reports.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing can work with people who have mutilated cash. Examples include water damaged or burned cash, according to the bureau's website.

The process takes between six months and three years, the website says.

Even so, Leo is currently banned from using the shredder for the time being, the Belnaps told KTVX.

