Attorneys representing Jason Kessler, including James Kolenich, center, leave the courthouse in Charlottesville, Va., on July 24, 2018.

Christal Hayes, USA TODAY

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The man behind last year’s Unite the Right rally who is suing this Virginia city in an attempt to again gather with white nationalists on the anniversary of the deadly protests unexpectedly gave up his cause in a bizarre hearing Tuesday.

After arriving nearly 45 minutes late at the city’s federal courthouse, Jason Kessler only stayed in the courtroom for about a minute before withdrawing a request that the city of Charlottesville grant him a permit for another rally on Aug. 11, a request the city had originally denied that sparked a lawsuit in earlier this year.

Claps and some light cheering broke out after U.S. District Judge Norman Moon dismissed the request, but many were left surprised and wondering about Kessler's sudden change of heart.

"I think the city is very relieved with the outcome," John Longstreth, an attorney for Charlottesville, said as he was leaving the courthouse.

Kessler's attorney, James Kolenich, said “this isn’t the last time” Kessler would be requesting a permit to rally in the city, though it was his understanding Kessler would not be holding an event in the city on Aug. 11 or Aug. 12 to mark last year’s events. Instead, Kolenich said, Kessler would focus on a planned rally in Washington, D.C.

“I know he’s hated in this community,” Kolenich said, explaining that the white nationalist is simply “misunderstood,” a comment that sparked laughter by a small group of protesters that gathered in the courtroom.

After the hearing ended, Kessler posted on Twitter about his planned D.C. rally, dubbed "Unite the Right 2," directing his followers to a website and telling them to "be ready."

His permit application for an Aug. 12 rally in the nation's capital received initial approval but details are being worked out.

Kolenich, who was also late to the hearing, drew ire from Moon, who questioned the seriousness of the case.

Kolenich described Kessler’s withdrawal as “unexpected” and something he didn’t understand, then later called it “strategic,” explaining the judge was not happy with their tardiness and upset because they had not filed several documents.

After the hearing, Kolenich said Kessler did feel bad about the events that happened last year but explained his “personality” prevented him from showing this. He then talked openly about Nazis, Eastern Europe and anti-fascists.

Kolenich told reporters he is an "anti-Semite," saying it did not make him a Nazi or racist, then called the pope a "clown."

He added Tuesday’s withdrawal does not end Kessler’s lawsuit against the city. It merely ends a possibility of Kessler being able to obtain a permit for a rally next month.

Last August's demonstrations shook Charlottesville for two days. On the evening of Aug. 11, hundreds of torch-bearing protesters marched through the University of Virginia campus, chanting white supremacist slogans.

The next day, the group swamped downtown Charlottesville and rioting broke out when they were met by counterprotesters. Several people were injured, and one woman, Heather Heyer, 32, died when she was struck by a car.

Residents in the community approached Tuesday's events with caution, many saying they know this isn't the last they'll see of Kessler.

"They are definitely going to come back. There's no question there. This whole thing is just going to lead to another lawsuit and another planned rally. This isn't the end," lifelong Charlottesville resident Tanesha Hudson said. "But we will be here and we will again stand up for our city."

