Some kids are just born with it.

"It" being a knack for getting what they want. Caitlin is one of them.

The mischievous Utah 6-year-old was apparently allowed by her mother to hop on Amazon and order a Barbie doll, according to Buzzfeed News and HLN. BEST NEWS EVER, right?

Just wait. Caitlin had something else up her sleeve.

The real best news came the next day, when the young genius' sneaky plan played out. Amazon pulled up and delivered BOX after BOX after BOX of toys. The tower of boxes was as tall as Caitlin.

She had secretly ordered $350 worth of toys on her mom's Amazon account. She was even clever enough to opt for next-day shipping.

The little girl's cousin, known as Ria Diyaolu on social media, posted pictures of the incident on Twitter.

"My bada** little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt & uncle knowing," she wrote. "This is a picture of how everyone found out."

As you can see, Caitlin didn't appear the least bit regretful:

My badass little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt & uncle knowing. This is a picture of how everyone found out. pic.twitter.com/wHWVhsMBYI — princess ria (@R_tatas) August 11, 2018

The tweet, posted Aug. 11, has since gone viral, with more than 20,000 retweets and nearly 60,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

People were hysterical over the little girl's expression:

She's so proud of herself too 😂 pic.twitter.com/HoJJCrvASy — Gem of the Antilles 🇻🇨 (@StaleBakes) August 12, 2018

Diyaolu later joked, "She's a scammer in training lol."

Unfortunately for the kiddo, she didn't get away with it. Everything but the Barbie doll was returned, Diyaolu told Buzzfeed. And she doesn't have access to the Internet for a month.

