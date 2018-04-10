These are the world's top destinations by arrivals and receipts

France holds the No. 3 spot in the world in international tourism receipts. It had $60.7 billion in receipts last year. This is the town of Villefranche-sur-Mer in the south of France.

The number of overnight visitors to top worldwide destinations had its highest growth since the global economic slowdown of 2009, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

When ranking the world’s top international destinations, the UNWTO considers both international tourist arrivals, or overnight visitors, and international tourism receipts, which is the amount international inbound visitors spent.

In general, receipts increased 4.9 percent last year. Arrivals grew by 7 percent.

The growth has been fueled by a global economic upswing. It has also been helped by more people traveling from Brazil, Russia and India. Some destinations have also recovered from security challenges.

Tourism now ranks third as a worldwide export category. It follows chemicals and fuels and is ahead of automotive products.

The organization listed both the top 10 destinations in terms of arrivals and the top 10 in receipts. Seven countries appear on both lists.

In 2017, four destinations moved up in ranking in receipts, while three jumped in the arrivals category.

Spain climbed from third to second place in arrivals. Spain is now the second destination in terms of both arrivals and receipts. Japan entered the top 10 list for receipts.

France ranks No. 1 in terms of arrivals, with 86.9 million visitors last year.

The USA ranks No. 1 in receipts, with visits spending $210.7 billion last year.

The UNWTO says this year is on pace for growth as well.

