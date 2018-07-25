These are the top up-and-coming destinations this summer
Lima, Peru, is the 25th top up-and-coming trending summer international destination for the month of July, based on the latest booking data from American Express Travel. This is the Iglesia Santo Domingo, one of Lima's most famous religious sites.
Milan is the 24th up-and-coming trending summer international destination for the month of July, based on the latest booking data from American Express Travel. This is the piazza outside of Duomo cathedral.
Venice is the 22nd top up-and-coming trending summer international destination for the month of July, based on the latest booking data from American Express Travel. Here, people row during the masquerade parade on Grand Canal during Venice Carnival.
Rome is the 22nd top up-and-coming trending summer international destination for the month of July, based on the latest booking data from American Express Travel. Tourists are seen here next to the world-famous Trevi Fountain during a hot day in July.
Montreal is the 21st top up-and-coming trending summer international destination for the month of July, based on the latest booking data from American Express Travel.
Mexico City is the 20th top up-and-coming trending summer international destination for the month of July, based on the latest booking data from American Express Travel.
Bogota, Colombia, is the 19th top up-and-coming trending summer international destination for the month of July, based on the latest booking data from American Express Travel.
Tokyo is the 18th top up-and-coming trending summer international destination for the month of July, based on the latest booking data from American Express Travel.
Frankfurt, Germany, is the 17th top up-and-coming trending summer international destination for the month of July, based on the latest booking data from American Express Travel. Here, the Old Opera is reflected in a puddle on a warm and sunny July day.
Olso, Norway, is the 16th top up-and-coming trending summer international destination for the month of July, based on the latest booking data from American Express Travel.
Buenos Aires is the 15th up-and-coming trending summer destinations for the month of July, based on the latest booking data by American Express Travel.
Paris is the 14th top up-and-coming summer destination, according to American Express Travel. Here, tourists cool down in the fountain of the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower during a heat wave.
Catania, Italy, is the 13th top up-and-coming summer destination, according to American Express Travel.
Geneva, Switzerland, is the 12th top up-and-coming summer destination this year, according to American Express Travel. Hundreds of sailboats participated in the 80th "Bol d'Or" sailing race on Lake Geneva, in Geneva.
Calgary, Canada, is the eighth most up-and-coming summer destination this year, according to American Express Travel.
Boating is a popular activity in Nassau in the Bahamas. It is one of the top up-and-coming trending summer destinations for July based on the latest American Express Travel booking data of year over year growth.
Nairobi, Kenya, is the ninth most up-and-coming destination, according to American Express Travel. Nairobi is a good entry point for destinations such as Tsavo West National Park, where you can find elephants and buffaloes.
People sunbathe on a pedal boat as others rest in the shade of a tree on the bank of the Spree river, in Berlin, Germany, this summer. Berlin is the eighth most up-and-coming destination this summer, according to American Express Travel.
According to American Express Travel, Croatia is the seventh most up-and-coming summer destination this year. This is the view over Zagreb city with Jarun lake and Sljeme mount in background. The Croatian capital Zagreb is becoming one of the top touristic destinations in Croatia.
Nice in the south of France is the sixth top up-and-coming trending summer destination for the month of July, based on the latest American Express Travel booking data. Here people enjoy the sun and the sea on a beach in Nice.
Prague, Czech Republic,is the fifth top up-and-coming summer destination this year, according to American Express Travel. Here, a Zeppelin LZ NT07-101, the largest commercial airship in the world, flies above the city.
Santiago, Chile, is the fourth top up-and-coming destination this summer, according to American Express Travel.
Chilean School Ship Esmeralda is seen at Miraflores Lock in the Panama Canal, in Panama City earlier this month. Panama City, Panama, is the third most up-and-coming destination this July compared to the same time last year, according to American Express Travel.
Lisbon is the second top up-and-coming destination this summer, according to American Express Travel. The red-tiled rooftops of Lisbon, Portugal's capital, spill to the banks of the Tagus River where it flows into the Atlantic Ocean.
Istanbul in Turkey is the top up-and-coming trending summer destination for July based on the latest American Express Travel booking data of year over year growth. Here, a boat crosses the Golden Horn towards the Bosporus Strait, separating Europe and Asia, in Istanbul, earlier this month.
What are the top trending international destinations so far this summer?

Istanbul is at the top of the list of 25, but cities all across the world made the cut. From Buenos Aires to Nairobi to Tokyo, travelers this summer are willing to go far and wide. Four Italian cities are also on the list. 

American Express Travel looked at its booking data to determine which cities had the most year over year growth this July.

Jen Rubio, co-founder and chief brand officer of the Away travel brand, has a few ideas on how to travel like a local in a few of these cities.

For Lisbon, which earned the No. 2 spot, Rubio recommends wandering through Alfama, the city’s oldest district which has cobblestone streets, ancient churches and ornate bird cages. The Santa Clara 1728 hotel has just six rooms and limestone staircases.

For dinner, Cervejaria Ramiro has the best seafood in Portugal, particularly its scarlet prawns, Rubio says. End the night with cocktails and dancing on Pink Street.

“Lisbon has so much diversity and charm in one city—rich with history, a bustling creative scene, beaches, incredible food, and more,” Rubio says.

Cosmopolitan Colombia comes out after years of war

Tokyo, the No. 18 up-and-coming summer destination, is home to one of Rubio’s favorite bookstores in the world, Daikanyama T-Site. Aside from the book collection, she loves the architecture and courtyard.

For food, she recommends Sugalabo even though it’s hard to find and requires a referral to get a table.

“Chef Yosuke was classically trained in France under Joël Robuchon, so he cooks contemporary French cuisine using Japanese ingredients and traditions,” she says.

Shima is another good pick. It is tucked away in the basement of an office building. Rubio suggests ordering the wagyu sandwiches that come in a wooden box.

“Tokyo is a really magical city: vibrant and eclectic, and the people are incredibly kind and gracious,” she says.

10 tastes of Paris for less than $10

Mexico City, which earned the No. 20 spot, has beautiful parks and neighborhoods.

Chapultepec Park is twice the size of Central Park. Rubio recommends spending a few hours there and then heading to Contramar for a late lunch that should include the tuna tostadas and coconut flan.

The Condesa neighborhood is also worth a wander.

“It’s a stylish, tree-lined neighborhood filled with young creatives, stylish boutiques and cafes, and art deco apartments and hotels.,” Rubio says. “You also can’t go to Mexico City without touring Frida Kahlo’s house. There’s a reason it’s so popular.”

For a look at the full list of 25 up-and-coming summer international destinations, take a look at the photo gallery above.

