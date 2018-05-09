TripAdvisor names the world's top museums for 2018
TripAdvisor has announced the winners of its 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for museums. At the top of the list of museums in the U.S. is the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York.
The No. 2 museum in the U.S. is the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
The No. 3 museum in the U.S. is the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
The No. 4 museum in the U.S. is the Art Institute of Chicago.
The No. 5 museum in the U.S. is the USS Midway Museum in San Diego.
The No. 6 museum in the U.S. is the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
The No. 7 museum in the U.S. is the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
The No. 8 museum in the U.S. is the Getty Center in Los Angeles.
The No. 9 museum in the U.S. is the NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Titusville, Florida.
The No. 10 museum in the U.S. is the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
The No. 11 museum in the U.S. is the National Civil Rights Museum - Lorraine Motel in Memphis.
The No. 12 museum in the U.S. is the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.
The No. 13 museum in the U.S. is the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.
The No. 14 museum in the U.S. is the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
The No. 15 museum in the U.S. is the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix.
The No. 16 museum in the U.S. is the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
The No. 17 museum in the U.S. is the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida.
The No. 18 museum in the U.S. is the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona.
The No. 19 museum in the U.S. is the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.
The No. 20 museum in the U.S. is the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.
The No. 21 museum in the U.S. is the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.
The No. 22 museum in the U.S. is the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.
The No. 23 museum in the U.S. is the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.
The No. 24 museum in the U.S. is the Museum of Flight in Seattle.
The No. 25 museum in the U.S. is the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The No. 1 museum in the world is the Musée d'Orsay in Paris.
The No. 2 museum in the world is the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York.
The No. 3 museum in the world is the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
The No. 4 museum in the world is the British Museum in London.
The No. 5 museum in the world is the Prado National Museum in Madrid.
The No. 6 museum in the world is the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece.
The No. 7 museum in the world is the Louvre Museum in Paris.
The No. 8 museum in the world is the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
The No. 9 museum in the world is the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City.
The No. 10 museum in the world is the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
The No. 11 museum in the world is the National Gallery in London.
The No. 12 museum in the world is the Vasa Museum in Stockholm.
The No. 13 museum in the world is the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, Italy.
The No. 14 museum in the world is the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.
The No. 15 museum in the world is the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia.
The No. 16 museum in the world is the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.
The No. 17 museum in the world is the Art Institute of Chicago.
The No. 18 museum in the world is the Egyptian Museum of Turin in Turin, Italy.
The No. 19 museum in the world is the Museum of New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.
The No. 20 museum in the world is the Museo Larco in Lima, Peru.
The No. 21 museum in the world is the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
The No. 22 museum in the world is the Museum of Qin Terra-cotta Warriors and Horses in Xi'an, China.
The No. 23 museum in the world is the Gold Museum in Bogota, Colombia.
The No. 24 museum in the world is Yad Vashem - The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.
The No. 25 museum in the world is the Pinacoteca do Estado de Sao Paulo.

TripAdvisor has announced the winners of its 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for museums. Winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for museums worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period. Click through the gallery above to see the top 25 U.S. and top 25 international museums. 

“Travelers can learn more about local culture and make trips more memorable by visiting famous museums,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. “According to TripAdvisor booking data, museum ticket sales last year grew 29% for U.S travelers and globally, bookings increased by 40%. This year’s award winning museums serve as inspiration for travelers wanting to join the trend and discover some of the world’s finest collections of art, science, culture and history.” 

To see the complete list of winners, visit TripAdvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Museums

TripAdvisor names the USA's best landmarks for 2018
1. Alcatraz Island, San Francisco: “The Rock” operated as a federal prison from 1934-1963, housed infamous inmates such as Al Capone and Whitey Bulger and inspired numerous novels and films. Today, travelers can take remarkable tours offering historical insights including a first-hand look at the prison cells and grounds. “A visit to Alcatraz is a must when visiting San Francisco. For the history of the prison and famous escapes, of course, but also for the island itself and its beautiful gardens and view on the city,” noted a TripAdvisor reviewer. TripAdvisor has also identified highly rated tours, for Alcatraz it's Jail and Sail: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductReview-g60713-d11447772-Jail_and_Sail_Alcatraz_Tour_and_Twilight_Bay_Cruise-San_Francisco_California.html
2. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco: Spanning 4,200 feet, this famous suspension bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County is one of the most stunning landmarks in the world. Travelers can take in the breathtaking views of the bridge and bay with a leisurely walk across or on one of numerous popular bike tours. “Make sure you walk or ride a bike over it for the full experience! There are several look outs and each gives a different perspective of the bridge and city,” commented one TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: 3-Hour Bike Tour from San Francisco to Sausalito via the Golden Gate Bridge: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60713-d12033180-3_Hour_Bike_Tour_from_San_Francisco_to_Sausalito_via_the_Golden_Gate_Bridge-San_Francisco_California.html
3. Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C.: The majestic Lincoln statue on the National Mall is an enduring symbol of American values. Visitors can read moving excerpts from the Gettysburg Address and Lincoln’s inaugural address. “The location and size of this Memorial are so impressive but it is the texts from Lincoln’s addresses that are most inspiring,” said one TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: DC After Dark tour: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g28970-d11470567-DC_After_Dark-Washington_DC_District_of_Columbia.html
4. Grand Central Terminal, New York City: A busy commuter railroad station in the heart of Manhattan that’s also renowned as an architectural wonder, Grand Central is a popular tourist draw for its striking interior design and variety of shops and restaurants. A TripAdvisor reviewer stated, “Grand Central is the most glamorous train terminal ever. Full of restaurants, shops. The ceiling is magical, painted with mythical figures, wonderful.” Experience: Grand Central Indoor Food Tour: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60763-d11485856-Grand_Central_Indoor_Food_Tour-New_York_City_New_York.html
5. USS Arizona Memorial, Honolulu: A solemn and respectful tribute to the lives lost in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, this memorial is situated above the sunken hull of the USS Arizona. “Learning about the history from a book and actually standing over the sunken ship containing our fallen soldiers are totally different things. This is sobering, thought-provoking, and memorable,” offered a TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: Deluxe Arizona Memorial and Historical City Tour: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g29222-d11463119-Deluxe_Arizona_Memorial_and_Historical_City_Tour-Oahu_Hawaii.html
6. Empire State Building, New York City: An iconic part of New York City’s skyline since 1931 and standing 1,200 feet high, this Art Deco building allows travelers to take in sensational views of Manhattan from its observation areas on the 86th and 102nd floors, day or night. “We had VIP tickets pre-booked and skipped all the lines, well worth the extra cost. Staff were friendly and knowledgeable. Great views of New York, really enjoyed our visit,” said one TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: Top Deck Express Pass & STATE Grill and Bar Dinner: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60763-d11854342-Viator_Exclusive_Empire_State_Building_Experience_Top_Deck_Express_Pass_STATE_Grill_and_Bar_Dinner-New_York_City_New_York.html
7. Statue of Liberty, New York City: Proudly standing 151 feet high, Lady Liberty remains the most recognizable symbol of American freedom. A TripAdvisor reviewer commented, “As beautiful as the statue is when driving by during the day or viewing from the lower Manhattan area, the statue is really impressive when sailing by after dark, on a cruise departing from New York. Even native New Yorkers were impressed.” Experience: Afternoon Statue of Liberty Tour with Pedestal Access: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60763-d11764603-Afternoon_Statue_of_Liberty_Tour_with_Pedestal_Access-New_York_City_New_York.html
8. Brooklyn Bridge, New York City: Opened in 1883 and spanning nearly 6,000 feet, the Brooklyn Bridge is one of the world’s most recognizable suspension bridges and a classic New York sight. “Visiting the Brooklyn Bridge, which is the bridge between Manhattan and Brooklyn, is a must see spot for those in the city. Walking over from DUMBO into Manhattan is your best bet, as you walk towards the incredible skyline of New York City. It's a truly marvelous experience,” exclaimed a TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: Brooklyn Bridge Guided Walking Tour: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60763-d11469972-Brooklyn_Bridge_Guided_Walking_Tour-New_York_City_New_York.html
9. Biltmore Estate, Asheville, N.C.: Once the home of George Washington Vanderbilt II, the 135,280-square-foot estate on 6,950 acres is the largest privately owned house in the U.S. and gives visitors a feel for life in America’s Gilded Age. “I loved the library of George Vanderbilt and the banquet hall was amazing. Outside the house, the gardens would take up quite a time, especially during springs as azaleas were in full bloom. A must-do for anyone interested in the historical high-end lifestyle of the U.S.,” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer. Experience: Biltmore Admission with Self-Guided Audio Tour & Lunch: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60742-d13943717-Biltmore_Admission_with_Self_Guided_Audio_Tour_Lunch-Asheville_North_Carolina.html
10. Cloud Gate, Chicago: This popular stainless steel structure in Millennium Park, affectionately known as “the Bean,” has become a Chicago icon. “It's one of the most recognizable pieces of public art. Something about this huge silver bean just makes you feel like a kid. It's fun not only to look at, but to touch, take pictures and people watch,” noted a TripAdvisor reviewer.
11. Rockefeller Center, New York City.
12. Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles.
13. Fenway Park, Boston.
14. The Alamo, San Antonio.
15. St. John's Cathedral, New York City.
16. Ryman Auditorium, Nashville.
17. Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
18. Jackson Square, New Orleans.
19. Korean War Veterans Memorial, Washington, D.C.
20. Vietnam War Veterans Memorial, Washington, D.C.
21. Gettysburg National Military Park, Pa.
22. Graceland, Memphis.
23. Mount Rushmore, S.D.
24. Hoover Dam bypass, Nevada and Arizona.
25. WWII Memorial, Washington, D.C.
World's best beaches: 2018 TripAdvisor award winners
TripAdvisor has named its 2018 Travelers' Choice award winners for world's best beaches. Here's a countdown of the top 25 in the USA and the World. No. 1 in the USA is Clearwater Beach, Fla. About a forty minute drive west of Tampa, Clearwater Beach dazzles with two and a half miles of sugar-white sand, crystal-clear waters and tranquil Gulf breezes. Perched on a barrier island, the beach offers calm, shallow water, making it an ideal playground for families. “GREAT white sand beach ... very long, so if you are a beach walker, you will be happy. There is nothing like FL white, silky, sand! I love it!” shared a TripAdvisor traveler. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
No. 2. Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida. Less than thirty minutes south of Sarasota, Siesta Beach on Siesta Key is renowned for its eight mile stretch of sugar-fine, quartz-white sand. It’s also a great spot for kids to collect seashells and sand dollars. “It is a very large beach that accommodates lots of people — it has lots of parking, picnic tables, BBQ, there is also a snack shop. It gets very crowded so timing is important,” added a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Tropical Beach Resorts, from $295 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $238 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to SRQ (Sarasota)
No. 3. Ka'anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii. Among the most visited beach in West Maui, this area is a popular spot for quiet relaxation or water sports. It’s also famous for the daily cliff diving ceremony off of the beach’s northernmost cliffs known as “Puu Kekaa” or Black Rock. According to a TripAdvisor reviewer, “Amazing this time of year. Right from the beach we saw amazing whale breaches. The sand is amazing and the beach is well kept up!” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lahaina Shores Beach Resort, from $289 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $382 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to OGG (Kahului)
No. 4. South Beach – Miami Beach, Fla. People watching is a great pastime in Miami's South Beach, which draws celebrities and models. Travelers love the wide, fine, white sand-covered beaches as well as the surrounding area, known for wild nightlife and excellent restaurants. “Direct access to the beach! The promenade is always full of people walking, biking and strolling with their dogs and families. Very clean and well-kept area,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Room Mate Lord Balfour, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $107 round-trip from LGA (New York) to MIA (Miami)
No. 5. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve – Honolulu, Hawaii. Located on the southeast coast of Oahu, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is one of Hawaii’s most popular natural attractions. Travelers note that the beach is good for swimming, snorkeling, sunbathing and picnicking. According to a TripAdvisor user, “One of my favorite places to visit in Hawaii. I sincerely appreciate the staff’s every effort to preserve and respect marine/aquatic life. I would have given it a 5 star except for the very limited parking.” • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Park Shore Waikiki, from $186 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $416 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to HNL (Honolulu)
No. 6. Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. With miles of sun kissed beachfront and an easy walk from many hotels, restaurants and activities, Fort Lauderdale Beach is a favorite among travelers. Families often rave about the beach’s cleanliness, warm water, on duty lifeguards, and beautiful palm trees. “Nice place to enjoy the Atlantic breezes and take in the sun rays. It is beautifully maintained and very clean. Also there are many establishments across the boulevard where you can have food and drinks,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Snooze, from $240 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $99 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MIA (Miami)
No. 7. Saint Pete Beach, Fla. Saint Pete Beach is famous for its golden-white sand and aquatic activities, such as parasailing, stand-up paddle boarding and windsurfing. This gorgeous, laid-back beach is also known for glorious sunsets. “The sand is soft and easy to walk on. The water was gentle and clean. The place is well-groomed and offers a huge expanse of play area,” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Postcard Inn on the Beach, from $264 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $193 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to TPA (Tampa)
No. 8. Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Fla. Hollywood Beach is well known as a family-friendly place due to the calm water, available bathroom facilities, live entertainment and the nearby restaurants across the large Boardwalk. “Hollywood Beach is clean and beautiful. The boardwalk is great for biking, walking, enjoying a meal or drink at a restaurant. Many places to stay right on the boardwalk,” added a TripAdvisor user. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hyde Resort & Residences, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $77 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to MIA (Miami)
No. 9. Santa Monica Beach, Calif. This popular beach is a favorite among television and movie producers and has a great surrounding area with its world-famous Pacific Park seaside amusement park. Travelers can soak up the sun on the three mile coastline with mountain views and walking and biking paths. “It's a lovely beach: large and spacious with great views up and down the coast. The breeze from the Santa Ana Winds always feels good,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean View Hotel, from $288 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $101 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to LAX (Los Angeles)
No. 10. Lanikai Beach – Kailua, Hawaii. Located on the Windward Coast of Oahu, the name Lanikai means “heavenly sea,” and travelers rave about this small half mile strip of beach. Beachgoers often take advantage of the many water activities, such as canoe tours, kayak rentals and snorkeling. “Another beautiful Hawaiian beach with golden sand, gentle breeze and surf, and amazing coral reefs just offshore,” wrote a TripAdvisor reviewer. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Lotus Honolulu at Diamond Head, from $242 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $356 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to HNL (Honolulu)
No. 11: Panama City Beach, Fla.
No. 12: Waikiki Beach, Oahu, Hawaii.
No. 13: Kailua Beach Park, Oahu, Hawaii.
No. 14: Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
No. 15: Napili Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
No. 16: Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
No. 17: Hapuna Beach, Hawaii.
No. 18: Poipu Beach Park, Kauai, Hawaii.
No. 19: Manhattan Beach, Calif.
No. 20: Pacific Beach, San Diego.
No. 21: Race Point Beach, Provincetown, Mass.
No. 22: La Jolla Shores Park, San Diego.
No. 23: Driftwood Beach, Sarasota, Fla.
Coligny Beach, S.C.
No. 25: Virginia Beach, Va.
TripAdvisor's top-ranked beach in the world is Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ports of Call Resort, from $270 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $364 round-trip from SFO (San Francisco) to PLS (Providenciales)
No. 2. Baia do Sancho, Brazil. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Beco de Noronha Pousada, from $297 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $1490 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to FEN (Fernando de Noronha)
No. 3. Varadero Beach, Cuba. • TripAdvisor is unable to offer information about accommodations in Cuba at this time, due to U.S. government restrictions on travel to Cuba.
No. 4. Eagle Beach, Aruba. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, from $298 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $372 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to AUA (Oranjestad)
No. 5. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Compass Point Dive Resort, from $250 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $380 round-trip from EWR (Newark) to GCM (Grand Cayman)
No. 6. La Concha Beach, Donostia, Spain. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel de Londres y de Inglaterra, from $172 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $588 round-trip from LAX (Los Angeles) to BIO (Biscay)
No. 7. Clearwater Beach, Florida. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Pier House 60 Marina Hotel, from $293 per night on TripAdvisor. • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $71 round-trip from ORD (Chicago) to TPA (Tampa)
No. 8. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Firefly Beach Cottages, from $67 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $318 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to MBJ (Montego Bay)
No. 9. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Ocean Blue & Sand, from $204 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $268 round-trip from ATL (Atlanta) to PUJ (Punta Cana)
No. 10: Playa Norte, Isla Mujares, Mexico. • Beachfront bargain hotel nearby: Hotel Bucaneros Hotel & Suites, from $90 per night on TripAdvisor • Great airfare found on TripAdvisor: As low as $200 round-trip from DFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) to CUN (Cancun)
No. 11: Elafonissi Beach, Greece.
No. 12: Falesia Beach, Portugal.
No. 13: Fig Tree Bay, Cyprus.
No. 14: Bournemouth Beach, UK.
No. 15: Anse Lazio, Seychelles.
No. 16: Manly Beach, Australia.
No. 17: Santa Monica State Beach, California.
No. 18: Agonda Beach, India
No. 19: Kleopatra Beach, Turkey
No. 21: Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay, Ecuador.
No. 21: Spiaggia Dei Conigli, Italy.
No. 22: Sharm El Luli, Egypt.
No. 23: Nungwi Beach, Zanzibar.
No. 24: Punta Uva, Costa Rica
No. 25: White Beach, Boracay Malaysia
