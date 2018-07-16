A British diver involved in the Thai cave rescue is considering legal action against Tesla CEO Elon Musk after being called a "pedo."

Musk labeled diver Vern Unsworth as a pedophile over Twitter on Saturday after Unsworth criticized a mini-submarine sent by Musk to help aide the rescue of 12 Thai soccer boys and their coach trapped in a cave with their coach.

When asked if he would consider taking legal action against Musk, Unsworth told Australia's 7 News Sydney: “Yes, it’s not finished."

The public quarrel between the two began with a CNN interview, where Unsworth called the submarine "a PR stunt."

"He can stick his submarine where it hurts," Unsworth said in the interview. "It just had absolutely no chance of working."

Musk responded in a since-removed tweet: "We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it."

Thai Cave Rescue: British diver Vern Unsworth has told 7 News' @MyleeHogan that he's considering legal action after being referred to as 'pedo guy' by @elonmusk. "It's not finished...I believe he's called me a 'paedophile'...I think people realise what sort of guy he is." #7News pic.twitter.com/jzVUAtraun — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) July 16, 2018

More: Elon Musk sends an 'escape pod' to help in Thailand cave rescue

More: Elon Musk is sending a team to Thailand to help with cave rescue

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than a dozen countries provided assistance to the rescue operation, which saved all of the boys trapped in the cave.

Search for trapped soccer team in Thailand Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. Rescuers in northern Thailand looked for alternative ways into a flooded cave as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. U.S. Forces and British divers joined the search as they worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach. 01 / 08 Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. Rescuers in northern Thailand looked for alternative ways into a flooded cave as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. U.S. Forces and British divers joined the search as they worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach. 01 / 08

N'dea Yancey-Bragg contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com