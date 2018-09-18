A day care owner in Mesquite, Texas, was arrested on charges she kept kids restrained in their car seats for hours and that she gave them pain medicine to calm them.

According to WFAA, 60-year-old Rebecca Anderson was arrested on nine counts of child endangerment.

Police investigated Anderson's day care after receiving complaints from parents about the treatment of their children, reports the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram, including one parent who captured abuse through a hidden camera mounted on their child's car seat.

WFAA reports that when police investigated the day care, they found additional evidence of mistreatment, including extended periods of "restricted movement." Nine children were removed from the day care and reunited with parents.

An affidavit obtained by The Associated Press said Anderson tied laces around the children's necks to limit movement and yanked a 6-month-old child by the bib around his neck. Anderson also gave kids acetaminophen to keep them calm.

The Star-Telegram reports Anderson told police she gave the kids the medication to make her job easier.

Anderson's bond was set at $25,000 for each child endangerment charge, reports WFAA.

