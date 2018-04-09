WASHINGTON – The Trump administration’s new tariffs on aluminum and steel and the threat of more duties on imported cars and car parts will weaken the U.S. economy and inflict serious damage on the nation’s auto industry, a panel of trade analysts warned Wednesday.

Americans will pay thousands of dollars more for new cars and trucks as a result of the tariffs, and as many as 700,000 workers in the auto industry could lose their jobs, the analysts told a Senate committee.

Tariffs are not only a terrible idea, “they’re self-destructive,” said Bryan Riley, director of the National Taxpayers Union’s Free Trade Initiative.

With “sloppily applied tariffs” as the centerpiece of the administration’s trade policy, “we can expect to get all of the pain from higher import prices but little of the gain” that would come from a more strategic levying of duties, said Thea Mei Lee, president of the Economic Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington.

The analysts made their dire predictions during a hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which is looking into the tariffs’ impact on the auto industry.

The committee’s chairman, Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said in an interview that he hopes the hearing will demonstrate not only the dangers of “piling tariffs on top of tariffs,” but that zero tariffs would be the best approach for the auto industry and other manufacturers.

In Tennessee, the number of auto jobs has nearly doubled, and exports and family incomes have increased under the North American Free Trade Agreement, which eliminated most tariffs between the United States, Mexico and Canada. A third of the state’s manufacturing workforce is now employed in the automobile industry.

“All of the evidence supports that a zero-tariff policy under NAFTA has helped raised family income in Tennessee,” Alexander said. “And that policy would be good to apply to our relationships with other countries in the world, particularly our allies like Europe and Japan and South Korea.”

Though President Donald Trump said in June that his goal is “no tariffs, no (trade) barriers,” he has imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum, arguing that the dumping of cheap imported metals has harmed U.S. companies and jobs.

Trump also instructed the Commerce Department in May to look into the possibility of imposing a 25 percent tariff on foreign autos and parts by declaring them a threat to national security – the same justification he used to levy the duties on aluminum and steel. In July, he appeared to back off the threat to impose tariffs on cars from the European Union after meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Regardless, the Commerce Department had been expected to issue its report on possible auto tariffs in August but later said it needed more time.

The tariffs on aluminum and steel already are rippling through the auto-supply chain, said John Bozzella, president and chief executive officer of the Association of Global Automakers, a trade group that represents the U.S. operations of international car manufacturers, equipment suppliers and others.

The price of steel has jumped 50 percent since the tariffs were announced, Bozzella said.

A 25 percent tariff on foreign cars and parts would cause a 5 percent drop in employment in the auto sector, which translates into more than 600,000 lost jobs, if U.S. trading partners retaliate as expected, according to an analysis by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Another 117,000 dealers also could lose their jobs, concluded a separate study by the Center for Automotive Research.

What’s more, a tariff on auto imports and parts could cause car prices to jump by $2,100 for compact cars and nearly $7,000 for some SUVs, the Peterson Institute estimates.

When used strategically, tariffs can be an important and useful tool, providing leverage to address unfair trade practices such as currency manipulation and intellectual property theft, Lee said.

“However, the Trump administration’s tariffs have been erratically implemented, inconsistently messaged and sometimes apparently motivated by politics or whim,” she said. “…This administration appears to have no overarching strategy or goal in sight.”

