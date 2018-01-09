The Target store in Murfreesboro is located off the south side of Old Fort Parkway a short drive from Interstate 24.

Expect Target stores to be busy Saturday.

Participating locations are holding “Our Generation Adopt-A-Pup” events 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.

According to Target and Our Generation, kids are invited to bring their Our Generation dolls and can choose a free limited-edition 6-inch plush dog to adopt and pose for photos. Bringing the dolls is not required.

There was a pre-registration period, but that date has passed and Target says it is accepting “walk-ins." However, the free toys are available only while supplies last – and there will be a limited supply.

During the event, participating stores also will offer 15 percent off select dolls and accessories.

Learn more at https://events.ogdolls.com.

