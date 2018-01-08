Former President George Bush, right, listens to cardiologist Mark Hausknecht talk about Bush's heart condition, during a news conference at Methodist Hospital on Friday, Feb. 25, 2000, in Houston.

The Associated Press

HOUSTON — The suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated President George H.W. Bush apparently had a grudge over the death of his mother during surgery by the doctor 20 years ago, Houston police said Wednesday.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was gunned down July 20 while riding his bike to work at Texas Medical Center. Authorities said the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.

The suspect was identified as Joseph James Pappas of Houston, who was described as armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal. Neighbors had not seen Pappas in about two days and had sent a text Tuesday morning indicating that he was going to kill himself, police said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo described the 65-year-old Pappas as a "very fit, white male" whose chief mode of transportation was a 10-speed Schwinn bicycle.

He also said there were indications that Pappas might have worked as a constable many years ago and was familiar with the handling of firearms.

"There was a lot of planning that went into this, and sadly, some skill," Acevedo told reporters.

Joseph James Pappas, 65, of Houston is a suspect in the death of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, shot to death July 20, 2018, while bicycling to work on the Texas Medical Center campus in Houston.

KHOU-TV, Houston

Police were led to Pappas through a tip from someone who had seen surveillance video of the suspect. Acevedo praised the community, which includes a heavy Hispanic population, for coming forward to cooperate with police.

On Tuesday, police released another video from a home-security camera that showed the suspect riding his bike in a nearby neighborhood minutes after Hausknecht was shot. The suspect was carrying a green backpack that investigators believe concealed the gun.

Hausknecht, who was buried Saturday, treated Bush in 2000 for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness.

