Deputies detained a suspect Friday following reports of a "possible shooting" at a high school and an elementary school in the city of Palmdale.

The Los Angeles county sheriff's office said deputies were searching Highland high school after reports of a man with a gun on the camps around 7:30 a.m. local time.

Within minutes, police were also sent to Palmdale's Manzanita elementary school.

Police units earlier said they were searching for a male with a rifle who was reportedly hunkering down in brush near the school's baseball field.

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

It was not immediately clear whether any shooting actually occurred, although the Los Angeles county fire department dispatched paramedics to the high school after a report of a person with a gunshot wound, KNBC-TV reports.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com