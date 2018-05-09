Ads urging people to get their flu vaccines are starting to pop up at local pharmacies.

Fall has arrived, and with falling leaves come flu and virus season. I was never afraid of fall until I was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis. It’s an autoimmune disease and immunosuppressant drugs became my new reality.

All practical advice told me to avoid communicable diseases. That sounded logical enough, if I chose to live in a bubble. But as a wife and mother, that wasn’t plausible.

My iron stomach never succumbed to the 24-hour bug that ran rampant through my daughter’s school. No worries here. My supermom cape doubled as an antiviral shield.

“Not anymore,” said my rheumatologist. “You’ll need to get a flu vaccine, and you may as well get a pneumonia vaccine while you’re at it.”

Once my immune system had its vaccinated boost, I began to search for more preventatives. Hand sanitizer was on clearance at the grocery. I purchased a bottle for every room of the house, both cars and every backpack.

I’d shrink away from a sick child instead of holding them close for comfort. It was scary. While pneumonia is always dangerous, it would almost certainly kill me. At the first sign of a cold you’d find me in bed, pushing fluids.

Tero Vesalainen, Getty Images/iStockphoto

I felt defeated, and survival was no longer a given.

My supermom cape found new use as a naptime blankie. I feared my children would suffer as I required them to toughen. I had to be cautious at every turn. I no longer opened doors with my bare hands and I let my feminist edge roll off of me just a little, hoping others would open the door for me.

It’s been a few years since that first viral season, and I’m not as fearful these days. I’ve dealt with a few oddball infections and a lot of common colds that have just held on for too long. Both come packed with a healthy dose of fear to which I’m still getting accustomed.

I’ve also become an outspoken mom for getting your family vaccinated.

If your kids aren’t vaccinated, they can’t come to my house. It’s funny how we become passionate about something once it really hits home. I am saddened when I learn of someone unnecessarily getting sick or dying from a preventable illness. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last year's flu season was one of the worst we’ve ever seen. A record-breaking total of 180 pediatric deaths were reported. Approximately 80 percent of these deaths occurred in children who had not received a flu vaccination.

Please. Please! Don’t think it can’t happen to you or your family.

We all benefit from your good health decisions. Get your flu, hepatitis and other recommended vaccines. I’ll be sure to get mine. Protect yourself and your family. By doing so, you’ll also help me protect myself and my family. It means everything to me, really.

Bonnie Jean Feldkamp and her family at a pumpkin patch in October 2016.

Courtesy of Bonnie Jean Feldkamp

Bonnie Jean Feldkamp is a freelance writer and regular contributor to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Education and Family Roundtables. She is communications director for the National Society of Newspaper Columnists and is a member of Parent Media Association, Journalism and Women Symposium and the Society of Professional Journalists. Based in Kentucky, she is a wife and mother of three.

