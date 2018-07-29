WASHINGTON – Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, effective Tuesday, will leave the Supreme Court with eight justices, President Trump's nominee for the ninth and confirmation hearings for him likely this fall.

Who's left on the Supreme Court?

Kennedy cast the deciding votes on gay marriage and gun ownership, prayer and privacy, campaign finance and capital punishment.

Who's likely to replace Kennedy?

Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh, 53, who has spent 12 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

"There is no one in America more qualified for this position," Trump said when he introduced Kavanaugh as his nominee.

What's next for Kavanaugh?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has promised to hold hearings on Kavanaugh's nomination this fall.

"The Senate stands ready to fulfill its constitutional role by offering advice and consent on President Trump's nominee to fill this vacancy," McConnell has said. "We will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy's successor this fall."

The Senate will have to review more than 1 million pages of documents from Kavanaugh's tenure as a judge and as a key staff member for President George W. Bush's between 2001 and 2006.

Will that be in time for the court's next session in October?

We'll have to wait and see. Republicans hold a 51-49 margin in the Senate. So far, no Democratic senators have said they support Kavanaugh's nomination, even those who hold seats in states won by Trump in 2016.

