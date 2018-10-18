Several studies have supported the health benefits for regular exercise, and a healthy diet.

By 2040, Americans will live longer than they do now. Barely.

A health forecasting study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation found American life expectancy will reach 79.8 years by 2040, compared to 78.7 years in 2016.

When compared with other nations, however, the U.S. is predicted to plunge in life expectancy rankings, from 43rd two years ago to 64th.

It would represent the largest drop in ranking among high-income nations, found the study, published this week in the journal Lancet.

By comparison, the United Kingdom will boast a life expectancy of 83.3 years, ranking 23rd in the world.

Several studies have shown Americans are eating healthy enough or getting the required exercise to boost lifespans. A report published in June by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 23 percent of U.S. adults are getting enough exercise.

Meanwhile, a separate CDC report from a year ago found only 1 in 10 Americans are eating enough fruits and vegetables.

Adopting healthier habits could help more Americans live a lot longer. A study published in April found following routines such as eating healthy, exercising regularly, and maintaining a healthy weight could add as much as 10 years to your life.

Overall, the IHME study said in a worst-case scenario, half of all nations could watch their average life expectancies drop.

Although the study is also projecting increases in deaths from diseases such as diabetes and more health ailments linked to obesity, researchers said there's still time to reverse course.

"The future of the world’s health is not pre-ordained, and there is a wide range of plausible trajectories,” said lead study author Dr. Kyle Foreman, Director of Data Science at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, in a statement. "But whether we see significant progress or stagnation depends on how well or poorly health systems address key health drivers."

Spain is forecast to overtake Japan as the nation with the highest life expectancy in 2040, at 85.8 years, the study found.

