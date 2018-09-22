Republican Rep. Paul Gosar.

WASHINGTON - Can you say awkward?

Those on social media were left cringing Friday after an ad released by the Democratic opponent to Republican Congressman Paul Gosar. It showed a batch of voters detailing why Gosar is bad for Arizona.

It wasn't until the end of the one-minute spot, that all six revealed they were Gosar's siblings -- and were supporting his opponent, David Brill.

Gosar, naturally, was not pleased. He sent out several tweets trying to rebuff their criticism, calling them "liberal Democrats who hate President Trump."

"These disgruntled Hillary [sic] suppporters are related by blood to me but like leftists everywhere, they put political ideology before family," he wrote Saturday afternoon. "Stalin would be proud.."

He continued in another tweet, explaining "You can’t pick your family."

"We all have crazy aunts and relatives etc and my family is no different," he wrote. "I hope they find peace in their hearts and let go all the hate. To the six angry Democrat Gosars—see you at Mom and Dad’s house!"

My siblings who chose to film ads against me are all liberal Democrats who hate President Trump. These disgruntled Hillary suppporters are related by blood to me but like leftists everywhere, they put political ideology before family. Stalin would be proud. #Az04 #MAGA2018 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) September 22, 2018

People have called it one of the most surprising political ads in recent memory and the internet, of course, had a lot to say about the sibling feud.

Many wondered how family gatherings would go after this.

"Thanksgiving should be interesting," one person posted on Twitter.

Another person went a step further and posted a photo of a Swanson's microwavable Turkey dinner with the caption: "Here's your Thanksgiving dinner, which will be waiting for you in the shed."

Here's your Thanksgiving dinner, which will be waiting for you in the shed: pic.twitter.com/L1snOCvjOL — Landon Hall (@LandonHall) September 22, 2018

Some said they just wanted to be there to witness their next interaction with one another.

"The fly on that wall is the luckiest of all," one Twitter user posted with a gif of the family from the sitcom "Married with Children" spying on someone.

Thanksgiving's coming up. The fly on that wall is the luckiest of all. pic.twitter.com/s4tAwHb0jJ — SmallBizSpecialist (@KPSmallBiz) September 22, 2018

Gosar was quick to point out an interview his mother, Bernadette Gosar, did with the New York Times in which she decried the ad and said she was both "shocked" and "crushed."

"I share the same philosophy and policies that Paul does," she told the New York Times. "He’s done a hell of a job for Arizona, and they love him."

"I guess I really am Mom’s favorite!" he wrote on Twitter.

But some on Twitter simply weren't buying it and continued to poke fun.

"This is one of those 'only a mother could love' situations," one person wrote.

Many pointed out it was a six-to-one fight and Gosar was losing.

"There is 6 of them...I think they are the rightful owners of 'you can’t pick your family,'" one person tweeted. Another chimed in: "So your 6 siblings are crazy and you’re the sane one?"

Gosar went along with the fun and seemed to take on the role of the outcast in his family.

"Problem child? Who me? #Maga2018 You May like me but you must love AC/DC," he wrote on Twitter with a link to the AD/DC song "Problem Child."

Problem child? Who me? #Maga2018 You May like me but you must love AC/DC. https://t.co/vLVCnCi0Fq — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) September 22, 2018

