Wife Julie Chen isn't the only person speaking up in support of CBS chief Leslie Moonves, who was accused of sexual harassment in a bombshell report published by the New Yorker Friday.

In the article, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Ronan Farrow, four women described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings, and two women said Moonves, 68, physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers.

Now stars and other CBS executives are tweeting their support for Moonves, including Sharon Osbourne, whose talk show "The Talk" with co-host Chen airs on CBS.

"Interesting timing, seems like an attempt to discredit Leslie before a major court case. I hope people don’t rush to judgement and let @CBS conduct their investigation. Sending my love and support to my friends @JulieChen and Leslie Moonves," she tweeted Saturday.

President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer of CBS Jo Ann Ross also tweeted a statement that expressed her full support.

"My experience with him on a professional and personal basis has never had any hint of the behavior this story refers to," she shared Saturday. "Leslie has always been an advocate and mentor to me, showing me the deepest respect at all times. He has never been threatening or abusive. In fact, Leslie has been my 'go to' through any challenges."

Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of daytime programs and syndicated program development at CBS, also tweeted her support Saturday.

"As an executive with 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, sexual harassment is never something I would tolerate. I developed under the leadership of Leslie Moonves, and the relationship has been one of respect and support, in an environment where talent and hard work rise to the top," she tweeted. "Statements about culture of repression and subjugation of women have never been brought to bear on myself or my department in my eight years as a top executive at CBS."

