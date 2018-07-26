Wood-carved Twitter bird on a bed of ivy.

Twtiter, copyright Marisa Allegra Williams ( @marisa ) for Twitter, Inc

Once again, conservatives are blasting social media for what they perceive is a bias toward their opinions.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump slammed Twitter for "shadow banning" prominent Republicans.

"Not good," wrote Trump on Twitter. "We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once!"

So, what exactly does it mean to "shadow ban" someone? And why is this a big deal? Let's break it down:

What is shadow banning?

It's a term used to describe a discreet ban of a user on a particular service. Instead of outright banning an account, a "shadow ban" allows the user access to the service as normal. The key difference is any contributions are either invisible or hidden in a way so no one can view them. For example, contributions might not appear through search features. A big reason why services just don't ban users who engage in bad behavio:. They will just start new accounts.

Why is Trump talking about it?

Twitter “SHADOW BANNING” prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once! Many complaints. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2018

A report from Vice claimed Twitter was limiting the visibility of prominent Republicans in search results. When a user starts typing in a word or name in Twitter's search box, it will start automatically populating results, similar to how search works on Google.

The report said accounts for key figures including Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, and Republican representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows were not appearing in auto-completed search results on Twitter. However, other users could still view their tweets and interact through features such as replies.

"It seems Twitter is doing everything in its power to obstruct access to these prominent conservatives and limit the influence of their voices," said Brent Bozell, president of the Media Research Center, a conservative-leaning media watchdog group.

Even before Vice News reported on conservative accounts being buried, @parscale and I wrote to Twitter about concerns over bias on their platform. Two months later, they still haven’t responded to us. https://t.co/eJYFPykbtF — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 26, 2018

I wanted to tweet this story out just in case anyone can still see me. https://t.co/O5KN1vM6Ds — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 25, 2018

What does Twitter have to say about it?

In a statement to CNBC, Twitter said it does not shadow ban users. "We are aware that some accounts are not automatically populating in our search box, and shipping a change to address this," the company said.

The social media service pointed USA TODAY to a blog post about "serving healthy conversation" on its platform. The post discusses strategies Twitter uses to create more productive conversations online, such as hiding tweets from users who display certain signals such as repeatedly mentioning accounts that don't follow them. Those tweets remain visible, but appear in a "show more replies" option users must click to view.

Meanwhile, Kayvon Beykpour, product lead at Twitter, said its behavioral rankings don't take political views or the substance of tweets into account.

To be clear, our behavioral ranking doesn’t make judgements based on political views or the substance of tweets. We recently publicly testified to Congress on this topic https://t.co/Zk4DL7Q3hq — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) July 25, 2018

"Some accounts weren’t being auto-suggested even when people were searching for their specific name," wrote Beykpour on Wednesday. "Our usage of the behavior signals within search was causing this to happen & making search results seem inaccurate. We’re making a change today that will improve this."

"It suffices to say we have a lot more work to do to earn people’s trust on how we work," said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

A short thread addressing some issues folks are encountering as a result of our conversational health work, specifically the perception of “shadowbanning” based on content or ideology. It suffices to say we have a lot more work to do to earn people’s trust on how we work. https://t.co/MN97l7w7RF — jack (@jack) July 25, 2018

Why is this a big deal?

Conservatives have long criticized Twitter and other social platforms for allegedly censoring their opinions. Weeks after the 2016 presidential election, conservatives blasted Twitter for bias after it suspended several high-profile accounts.

In February, Trump supporters and conservatives said Twitter showed bias again after a purge of bot accounts dramatically decreased those users' follower counts. "The twitter purge is real," Fox News commentator Dan Bongino said soon after it happened.

But it's not just Twitter. While testifying before Congress in April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dismissed claims the social media giant suppresses conservative voices, but Facebook says it will investigate the treatment of conservatives on its platform.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com