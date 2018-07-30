U.S., ACLU divided on how to reunify separated families

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw is scheduled to hold a hearing Friday to decide who should bear the responsibility to find parents who were deported after they were separated from their children. The disagreement over the deported parents marks the latest step in the arduous process of reunifying more than 2,500 children who were separated from their parents under President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy. The policy was widely condemned and Trump signed an executive order ending the practice in an attempt to mitigate the problem. On Thursday, Justice Department lawyers said that the ACLU "should use their considerable resources" to establish contact with the deported parents. ACLU lawyers argued that the Trump administration is trying to shirk its responsibility by passing its work off to private groups despite its own considerable resources.

As the Carr Fire grows, California fears 'new normal'

Flattened houses. Displaced residents. Neighborhoods burned to a crisp. For days, the deadly Carr Fire terrorizing the town of Redding, California has grown in size and destruction as high temperatures and windy weather fuel the invasive blaze Friday. Impacting more than 180 square miles and destroying an upward of 1,000 homes, California residents are now left to not only attempt to contain the blaze but also rebuild. But things may never be the same. With more than a dozen wildfires raging across the state, Gov. Jerry Brown credited California’s exploding population, combined with climate change, to what he regarded as the “new normal” and “uncharted territory.”

Let the tax-free weekend begin, at least in these 10 states

It's school supplies season. Beginning Friday, 10 states will hold a back-to-school sales tax holiday including Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin. While not every town and county will participate, — nor will every item be tax-free — here's USA TODAY's guide for shoppers trying to grab the best deals. Your state not included? Don't worry Texas, Maryland and Connecticut — you're next. Or, check out these school supply deals at big-name stores like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Amazon and more.

Winnie the Pooh returns to help 'Christopher Robin'

Winnie the Pooh pays a surprise visit to his old pal in "Christopher Robin," in theaters Friday. Disney's new live-action film takes the beloved characters from A.A. Milne's 1920s stories and imagines them a few decades later. Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) is all grown up – and grumpy, to boot – yet again needing the friendship of Pooh, Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger. USA TODAY's Brian Truitt says "Christopher Robin" is "an endearing and thoughtful jam about embracing what’s really important in life."

Crack open a cold one because it's International Beer Day

This International Beer Day, take time to celebrate the finer things in life as brewers and beer lovers around the world raise a glass to the widely-consumed, and beloved, alcoholic drink. While its origin story dates back to just August 2008, International Beer Day is now celebrated in over 200 cities globally. The "holiday" comes just in time, too — beer remains the alcoholic beverage of choice among Americans, according to a new Gallup poll. In fact, it has been for the last 26 years. Looking to witness history? On Friday, Guinness will crack open a new brewery near Baltimore, the first U.S. brewery that the Dublin, Ireland-based producer has operated in more than 63 years.

