In comments to the media that he quickly clarified on Friday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley attributed the lack of women on the committee to the panel’s heavy workload.

Asked why the panel had so few female Senators, Grassley said, “It’s a lot of work - maybe they don’t want to do it,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “My chief of staff of 33 years tells me we’ve tried to recruit women and we couldn’t get the job done.”

Grassley quickly added that the panel was difficult to recruit anyone for — men or women — and that women in the Senate "probably work harder than the average man," according to CNN.

"We have a hard time getting men on the committee. Do you know we've got four people that are on the committee because the leader asked them to be there because they couldn't fill the seats up? They said we need you. It's just a lot of work whether you're a man or a woman. It doesn't matter," he said, CNN reports.

The 21-member committee contains four women, all Democrats. The GOP’s 11 members on the committee are all men, something Grassley expects will change in the future, The Wall Street Journal reported.

One obstacle Grassley said he faces in getting women on the committee: Whether voters elect enough Republican women with a desire to serve on the judiciary panel, CNN reports.

Christine Blasey Ford’s high-profile testimony before the committee in late September has drawn particular scrutiny to the GOP’s representation on the panel. During Ford’s questioning, Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans hired a female sex crimes prosecutor to represent them.

On Saturday, committee member Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., tweeted about “women senators’ workloads,” citing a study that found women in the Senate were more effective dealmakers than their male counterparts.

7-year study to remember when discussing women senators’ workloads: Despite small numbers, women senators are “introducing more bills..getting more out of committee and getting more bills enacted into law than their male colleagues in the U.S. Senate” https://t.co/82oye5y7MO — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 6, 2018

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R) speaks with Senator Jeff Flake (L) during a break during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court.

JIM BOURG / POOL, EPA-EFE

