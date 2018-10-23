SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed a University of Utah student outside of a dormitory on campus, the Salt Lake Tribune reported late Monday night.

University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Whalin said the female student’s body was found in a car near the medical towers, according to the Tribune. Whalin said the man they are searching for and the student had “a previous relationship.”

Police said the man is 37 years old, roughly 6-foot-3 inches tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie. In a tweet, the university's marketing and communications office identified him as Melvin Rowland.

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: #homicide suspect Melvin Rowland, 37. Suspect wanted in conjunction with shooting on university campus. pic.twitter.com/BLcEC5ayHp — Univ of Utah News (@UofUNews) October 23, 2018

Whalin says dozens of police officers on campus had the situation under control, the Tribune reported.

“We’ve got the campus secure at this point in time,” he told reporters shortly after 11 p.m.

The campus was on lockdown for nearly two hours following reports of the shooting.

Last month, an ex-convict pleaded guilty to killing a University of Utah student from China using a gun stolen after another slaying. Austin Boutain, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He and his wife were charged with hatching a carjacking plot that led to the October 2017 death of Chenwei Guo, whose parents live in Beijing and were devastated over the death of their only son at age 23.

