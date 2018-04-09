WASHINGTON – The EPA spent more than $10,800 on average every day protecting Administrator Scott Pruitt last year even though there was no "documented justification" for his round-the-clock security, a new report from the agency's Inspector General concludes.

The audit found that the $3.5 million spent safeguarding Pruitt between Feb. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017, was twice the $1.5 million spent on protecting his predecessor, Gina McCarthy, during the previous 11-month period.

Pruitt resigned July 5 ending a tenure marked by allegations of misconduct that led to repeated calls for his ouster.

The former Oklahoma state attorney general was accused of spending extravagantly on travel and security, asking aides to run personal errands and accepting favorable terms for the rental of a condo owned by the wife of an energy lobbyist.

Scott Pruitt
Andrew Harnik, AP

The Government Accountability Office, a separate watchdog agency, concluded earlier this year that the installation of a $43,000 soundproof telephone booth for Pruitt violated congressional appropriations law.

Pruitt and his aides often defended the size and cost of his security (including the use of first class air travel) as a response to an "unprecedented" number of death threats. But a former deputy associate administrator of the EPA's Office of Homeland Security signed off on a Feb. 14 assessment that the agency "has not identified any specific, credible, direct threat to the EPA administrator.”

By the time Pruitt left the agency in July, his protection detail comprised 19 agents providing 24-hour/7-days-a-week security – much more than the six full-time agents assigned to McCarthy in 2016.

In his office's report Tuesday, EPA Inspector General Arthur A. Elkins Jr. found that the agency's Protective Service Detail "has no final, approved standard operating procedures that address the level of protection required for the Administrator or how those services are to be provided."

And he scolded officials for relying on an August 2017 OIG summary report on overall threats rather than conducting its own analysis to determine the appropriate level of protection necessary for Pruitt.

"The (2017) report did not assess the potential danger presented by any of these threats," the audit released Tuesday found. "The OIG only provided statistics and the OIG’s report should not have been used to justify protective services."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, who is more low-key than Pruitt, has shed much of the round-the-clock security detail that Pruitt demanded.

Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group and a frequent Pruitt critic, said the report suggests the former administrator should never have been appointed.

“Scott Pruitt’s been gone more than two months, but the swampy stench he brought to EPA continues to waft from agency headquarters,” Cook said in a statement. “From the moment President Trump nominated him, it was evident that Pruitt not only held the EPA’s mission in contempt, but saw his post as a chance to pamper himself on the American taxpayer’s dime."

A look at EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt
01 / 15
Pruitt speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on June 2, 2017.
02 / 15
President Trump shakes hands with Pruitt during a Rose Garden event where he announced that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord on June 1, 2017.
03 / 15
Pruitt shakes hands with coal miners during a visit to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company's Harvey Mine in Sycamore, Pa., on April 13, 2017.
04 / 15
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt does a television interview in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol before President Trump delivers a speech to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, 2017.
05 / 15
Trump shakes hands with Pruitt before signing the Waters of the United States executive order on Feb. 28, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
06 / 15
Pruitt is presented with a baseball hat by Acting Administrator Cathrine McCabe at the EPA headquarters on Feb. 21, 2017, in Washington.
07 / 15
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito shakes hands with Pruitt after swearing him in as the Environmental Protection Agency administrator in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Feb. 17, 2017. Holding the Bible is Marlyn Pruitt, wife of Scott Pruitt, and their son Cade Pruitt is standing second from right.
08 / 15
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin talks with Pruitt as she arrives for her annual State of the State address in Oklahoma City on Feb. 6, 2017.
09 / 15
Pruitt waits at the start of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill on Jan. 18, 2017.
10 / 15
Pruitt is welcomed on Capitol Hill on Jan. 18, 2017, by Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo., prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the committee.
11 / 15
Ben Carson, Trump's nominee to be secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and Pruitt walk outside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building following meetings on Jan. 13, 2017.
12 / 15
Pruitt visits the office of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in the Russell Senate Office Building on Jan. 4, 2017.
13 / 15
Pruitt arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Dec. 7, 2016.
14 / 15
Pruitt speaks to opponents of the Affordable Care Act outside of the Supreme Court on March 4, 2015.
15 / 15
Pruitt, newly elected attorney general for the state of Oklahoma, gestures as he speaks at a victory party in Oklahoma City on Nov. 2, 2010. His wife, Marlyn Pruitt, is at right.
