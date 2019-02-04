NEW ORLEANS — 21-year-old Samantha Josephson got into a car early Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina that was not the Uber she was waiting for.

It's the last time anyone would see her alive.

Josephson's death has her family calling on ride-sharing companies to increase safety measures. and for those who use them to be more cautious.

The companies suggest riders plan ahead. They say before you request your ride, know where you're going and review the safety features in the app.

Then, know your car. Check the licenses plate. It's given to you the minute your car is confirmed.

Let friends or family know when you're in an Uber, and share your location.

The most important thing you can do: Trust your intuition. if something doesn't seem right, it probably isn't.

Demond Powell is an Uber driver from South Carolina on vacation in New Orleans.

He says it's good for you and your driver to show each other your cellphones.



"Double-checking they're in the right car. Know what I'm saying?" Powell said.



Use the technology to your advantage.

"Have your phone open to the app as you're getting picked up. And verify this is the car, this is the person. That's key on your safety," he said.



These simple safety checks could turn out to be life-saving moves.

