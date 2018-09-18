MOSCOW – Russian state television says Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a phone call to his Israeli counterpart has said Israel is responsible for the shooting down of a Russian military aircraft over Syria.

The Russian military said on Tuesday that the reconnaissance aircraft was brought down by a Syrian missile over the Mediterranean late on Monday, killing all 15 people on board. It said the plane was caught in the crossfire as four Israeli fighters attacked targets in northwestern Syria.

Russian TV quoted a Defense Ministry statement as saying that Shoigu told Avigdor Lieberman that Israel is “fully to blame” for the deaths of the 15 people onboard.

Shoigu said Russia had not been notified of Israel’s operation in the area despite the hotline between the two countries that should be preventing such accidents.

He added that Russia “reserves the right” to respond to Israel’s actions.

